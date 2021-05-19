newsbreak-logo
The Wheel of Time Shares Season 2 Episode 1 Details But Not For Long

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like "Wheel of Time Wednesday" is rolling along rather nicely, with Amazon Prime and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) following up its recent look at Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran (which you can check out below) with some intel on the upcoming episodes. But while everyone is obsessed with when the series will debut, the show's Twitter account posted (then deleted) a look at the cover to the Season 2 script. Specifically, Episode S02E01 "A Taste of Solitude" is written by Amanda Kate Schuman (The Blacklist, Berlin Station)- who IMDB lists as writing S01E02 "Shadow's Waiting." Here's a look:

