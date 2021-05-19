newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kim's Convenience Season 5: Final Season Hits Netflix This June

By Adi Tantimedh
bleedingcool.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final season of Kim's Convenience, the hit Canadian sitcom from the CBC, will premiere on Netflix on June 2nd. The breakthrough show has been Canada's top sitcom for the last few years and became a global hit thanks to Netflix streaming it. It has become especially popular in South Korea as a point of cultural pride.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Final Season#Netflix Inc#Season Premiere#Series Premiere#Out For Season#Canadian#Cbc#Javascript#Asian#North American#Hits#Sitcom#Streaming#Video#Creator Ins Choi#Mr Kim#Today#Producers#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesGlobal Grind

The Drama Is Real: Fans React To Netflix’s Season 2 Finale Of ‘The Circle’

One thing about The Circle on Netflix is it will definitely bring out your inner competitor and inner petty. Season 2 of the innovative competition series hosted several catfish and even a couple celebrity players, who brought all the fun and shade fans could handle. Ultimately, contestant Courtney’s tactical game playing wasn’t strategic enough, as catfish Trevor (a.k.a DeLeesa) won the series and took home the prize of $100,000. DeLeesa (above) came into The Circle as an extremely good-hearted version of her husband, who was supposed to be a single father in it to win it for his baby girl. In real life, the couple does have a beautiful daughter and wanted to use the money to buy their family a nice home.
TV Serieshiplatina.com

‘The Brothers Garcia’ Reboot Series Picked Up by HBO Max

So many beloved series have made a comeback including Charmed and Saved by the Bell, both featuring Latinx cast members, and now The Brothers García is getting a second life on screen. The family comedy series aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2000 to 2004. At the time it was considered the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team. The original series followed the García family, three brothers, and a twin sister, as they grow up and juggle school and work in San Antonio, Texas. The revival is not technically a remake but a sequel dubbed The Garcías that’ll feature the Garcia children as adults reuniting with their parents for a three-month summer vacation in a luxury home by the beach.
TV SeriesDecider

Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’?

If you’re in the mood for a new family sitcom, The Upshaws might just be for you. Premiering Wednesday, May 12 on Netflix, the series centers on well-intentioned mechanic Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a lifelong mess trying his best to step up and care for his family. Created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, the series features an all-star cast that includes Kim Fields, Sykes, and Page Kennedy. Netflix’s newest comedy has earned mixed reviews, with the sitcom currently possessing a 60% Tomatometer score and 5.5/10 on IMDB.
TV & Videoscosmicbook.news

'Ragnarok' Season 2 Trailer Unleashes Netflix's Thor

Netflix has released the trailer for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Ragnarok, which is a take on Thor and the Norse Mythology. The trailer teases that for the second season, David Stakston's Magne might not be alone and could have some help. Watch below. "What do you do when...
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

Netflix's 'The Upshaws' Brings New Characters to Age-Old Sitcom Format: TV Review

It takes a minute to adjust to the reality of “The Upshaws.” At first glance, the new Netflix comedy appears to look and sound like a multitude of other multi-cam sitcoms about families that crack corny jokes and give each other loving grief. There are plenty of the same strewn about Netflix, from “Fuller House” to Jamie Foxx’s latest slapstick entry, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” But “The Upshaws,” created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes, finds a way to even slightly twist the formula perfected by broadcast networks. Like the late “One Day at a Time” reboot before it, , albeit one that should resonate with plenty of people who may not have been able to say the same previously.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Sky episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Who could die?

Through all of the trials and tribulations of this season, this is the adversary who has always been there. He’s been incredibly slippery and with that, even when you think you’ve defeated him, that isn’t entirely the case. That’s going to rear its head one more time before the end of this season, and we can only hope you’re prepared for it.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

Your favorite series are returning to the streaming stage this week, from the Aidy Bryant-led comedy Shrill and Christian Serratos’ powerful performance in Selena: The Series to Dee Bradley Baker’s epic voice over in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. And Netflix’s latest film Monster takes on the courtroom drama genre with powerhouse Jennifer Hudson at its helm. Have these streaming picks on hand to navigate your search for fresh content this weekend.
TV SeriesGamespot

The 30 Best TV Shows To Watch On Hulu Right Now

There is a seemingly , and each of them has its own library of TV shows--original and otherwise. Strangely, though, Hulu often seems left out of the discussion of who has the best collection of TV shows, and that's a mistake. From its own originals to the entire FX catalog, to an exhausting amount of shows its purchased the streaming rights to, you'll never run out of things to watch on Hulu.
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy 'Uncoupled'

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
TV SeriesIGN

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Will Premiere in August 2021

NBC has finally shared some details about the release window of the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 will release in August 2021 after the Summer Olympics. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have 10 episodes and it will conclude in...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Stop The Lady Whistledown Presses, Netflix's Bridgerton Season 2 Was Spotted Finally Filming

I realize it seems as though it has taken forever, Dear Reader, but it truly has not been that long since Bridgerton Season 1 debuted on Netflix and rocked all of our worlds. While word of Season 2 was, soon after, joined by the rather disappointing news that we'd be short one Duke of Hastings, fans have still been quite eager to get any and all information possible about what's coming and when. Luckily, we can all breathe a little easier, as Bridgerton Season 2 was just spotted filming!
TV SeriesPopculture

'Orange Is the New Black' Star Laura Prepon Weighs in on Spinoff Speculation (Exclusive)

After it was announced in 2018 that Orange Is the New Black would end after its seventh season, talks of a potential sequel sparked discussion among executives of the Lionsgate TV-produced series, including the group’s chairman Kevin Beggs who told The Hollywood Reporter talks were already happening. But while sources close to Lionsgate TV state the studio and showrunner Jenji Kohan have discussed a follow-up, series star, Laura Prepon, best known for playing Alex Vause, doesn’t believe it’ll happen.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

‘The Circle’ winners: US Netflix seasons [PHOTOS]

Premiering in 2020, “The Circle” is a US Netflix reality TV show based on the popular British series of the same name. Each season a group of strangers enters a colorfully decorated apartment building and engages in chats, games and blockings with each other all while remaining completely anonymous. In “The Circle,” you can choose to play as yourself or as someone entirely different, aka a catfish. Michelle Buteau hosts the fun and flirty program, though she doesn’t get to officially meet the contestants until the finale, when the $100,000 prize is given to the player who the others rated the highest. There are various other versions of the social media game show around the world, including in France and Brazil, but the photo gallery above highlights “The Circle” winners and finalists from the US Netflix seasons.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s finale, do you need to be concerned about a Family Guy season 20 over at Fox? We’re ready to tell you everything we know about the long-running comedy’s future. Luckily, much of the news that we’ve got at present is of the positive variety. There’s no real reason...
TV SeriesKTEN.com

Best TV shows that were canceled

All good things must come to an end, an expression particularly apt when it comes to television shows. Not every series can be “The Simpsons,” and run from what seems like the beginning of time until, well, after we’re all in the ground. The never-aging family from Springfield aside, most TV shows find themselves canceled at one point or another. Whether it be declining ratings, a story getting too hard to maintain, or off-screen unscripted drama, even the best series eventually gets the axe.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Pose star Angelica Ross breaks down surprise season 3 return

Pose spoilers for season three episode three, 'The Trunk', follow. Pose's third and final season features the surprise return of Candy Johnson-Ferocity, following her sad death in a motel room in season two. 'The Trunk' takes fans back in time to Elektra Evangelista's (Dominique Jackson) younger years, revealing more details...
TV SeriesThe Verge

Friends reunion will premiere on HBO Max May 27th

The Friends reunion special finally has a release date: Thursday, May 27th. The episode was was meant to launch with HBO Max in May 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It will feature all six original cast members, as well as guest stars like Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, and BTS, according to The Hollywood Reporter.