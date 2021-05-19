Wind expected to intensify Thursday; Mount Charleston outage planned

Effective: 2021-05-15 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains An approaching low pressure system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the region. Coupled with cured fuels and critical relative humidity values, high fire danger is expected Saturday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ TO 7 PM PDT /7 PM MST/ SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND NORTHWEST ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM PDT/MST to 7 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zones 101 and 102. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...From late Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Poor overnight recoveries Friday night will lead to afternoon relative humidity values in the single digits. Humidities will recover above 20% Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.