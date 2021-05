It looks like AEW’s return to touring in July will not impact WWE’s plan to return to the road. AEW announced on Monday that they will return to the road in July with Dynamite TV tapings and other live events. It was previously reported that WWE wanted to be the first company to return to ticketed live events, and that if AEW was to start touring in July, then WWE may move their return date up because they were open to doing everything they can to make sure AEW doesn’t start touring first.