Teen girl recounts seeing man allegedly performing lewd act near Roy park

Faith Yager was enjoying a walk on a trail near West Park in Roy Tuesday when she heard something.

“I look over into these trees and I see this guy with his pants down and he’s doing some gross stuff,” the 13-year-old said.

READ: Salt Lake City police search for anti-Asian vandalism suspect

While walking alone, Yager said she came across the man with his pants down, moaning.

“I had to calm myself down first before I start talking,” she said as she approached a couple.

The couple called police.

“When the dude saw them coming over, he pulled up his pants and ran,” Yager said.

When police arrived, they called the 13-year-old's mom.

“I got a call from one of the police officers saying I needed to come down to the park because Faith was crying and there was some guy that had his pants down,” Amanda Adden said.

READ: Millard County carjacking suspect hits 122 mph during police pursuit

Horrified and scared, Adden said she rushed down to the trail near the park, not knowing exactly what happened.

“The first image that went through my head was she got violated,” said Adden.

The ordeal was terrifying, Yager added.

“It made me really uncomfortable, and I thought he was going to start following me,” she said.

As a mom, Adden said she is furious this happened to her daughter.

“It shouldn’t happen anyways, but at a park where there are little kids,” she said.

Now, Yager will not be walking alone to the park and will be carrying pepper spray.

“Nowadays, a lot of stuff happens that shouldn’t, and you just got to protect yourself,” Adden said.

READ: Police: Utah man shot vehicle, barely missed driver in I-15 road rage incident

In an effort to warn others, Yager said she wanted to share her story.

“I am definitely going to tell my friends, so they know not to come here by themselves,” she said.

Roy police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information, call police at (801) 774-1011.