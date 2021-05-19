newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roy, UT

Teen girl recounts seeing man allegedly performing lewd act near Roy park

By Sydney Glenn
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwGRY_0a53fHAf00

Faith Yager was enjoying a walk on a trail near West Park in Roy Tuesday when she heard something.

“I look over into these trees and I see this guy with his pants down and he’s doing some gross stuff,” the 13-year-old said.

READ: Salt Lake City police search for anti-Asian vandalism suspect

While walking alone, Yager said she came across the man with his pants down, moaning.

“I had to calm myself down first before I start talking,” she said as she approached a couple.

The couple called police.

“When the dude saw them coming over, he pulled up his pants and ran,” Yager said.

When police arrived, they called the 13-year-old's mom.

“I got a call from one of the police officers saying I needed to come down to the park because Faith was crying and there was some guy that had his pants down,” Amanda Adden said.

READ: Millard County carjacking suspect hits 122 mph during police pursuit

Horrified and scared, Adden said she rushed down to the trail near the park, not knowing exactly what happened.

“The first image that went through my head was she got violated,” said Adden.

The ordeal was terrifying, Yager added.

“It made me really uncomfortable, and I thought he was going to start following me,” she said.

As a mom, Adden said she is furious this happened to her daughter.

“It shouldn’t happen anyways, but at a park where there are little kids,” she said.

Now, Yager will not be walking alone to the park and will be carrying pepper spray.

“Nowadays, a lot of stuff happens that shouldn’t, and you just got to protect yourself,” Adden said.

READ: Police: Utah man shot vehicle, barely missed driver in I-15 road rage incident

In an effort to warn others, Yager said she wanted to share her story.

“I am definitely going to tell my friends, so they know not to come here by themselves,” she said.

Roy police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information, call police at (801) 774-1011.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roy, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Roy, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#West Park#Vandalism#Teen#City Police#County Police#Anti Asian#Roy Police#Roy Tuesday#Utah Man#Suspect#Walking#Pants#Driver#Millard County#Vehicle#Pepper Spray#Read#Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Man stabbed after defending his girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — A stabbing in downtown Salt Lake City early Sunday morning sent a man to the hospital with multiple lacerations. Salt Lake City police confirm a man was stabbed near 50 E. Exchange Place in the area of the Green Pig bar around 12:30 a.m. Lt. Steve...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah man kidnaps, threatens to kill woman who wouldn't marry him, police say

WEST JORDAN — A man who police say wouldn't take no for an answer regarding his marriage proposal was arrested over the weekend and accused of aggravated kidnapping. Kolbe Lee James, 24, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of assault, making a threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Man stabbed while defending girlfriend in Salt Lake City

(KUTV) — A 29-year-old man sustained several injuries while police said he was defending his girlfriend from a group of men in Salt Lake City. Police said the girlfriend was being harassed by the men in the area of 50 E. Exchange Place over the weekend when the boyfriend stepped in. During the altercation, the boyfriend was allegedly stabbed and sustained several lacerations.
Weber County, UTkmyu.tv

Police investigating drowning death at Pineview Reservoir

(KUTV) — Weber County police are investigating the scene after a 61-year-old man was found dead at Pineview Reservoir. Officials arrived at the scene around 4:01 p.m.. According to police, bystanders were able to get the man out of the water and attempted to save him. Deputies and Weber Fire...
Utah StateUS News and World Report

Bodies of 2 Missing Jet Skiers Found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests for the outing on the state's largest freshwater lake, Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office told KTVX-TV.
Salt Lake City, UTRegister Citizen

Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning. Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department. In a...
Weber County, UTStandard-Examiner

Man dies after drowning in Pineview Reservoir

HUNTSVILLE — A 61-year-old man died after drowning in Pineview Reservoir on Saturday afternoon, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. According to the post, a deputy in the area of Port Ramp Marina received a report of a possible drowning. The man was found facedown in the water, the sheriff’s office said.