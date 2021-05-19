Marcus Dantus joins this company to provide more opportunities to Mexican entrepreneurs

Andrew is a veteran human resources leader and Chief Human Resources Officer at BVI, a leading global ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Who comes to mind when you are asked to name an entrepreneur? Silicon Valley icons like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple’s Steve Jobs or Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg? Or maybe it’s Jane, the person who opened a much-needed, constantly crowded, line-around-the-block restaurant in your hometown? All these are perfectly fine answers that have one thing in common: They founded their own businesses, taking on all the risks and, thus, are reaping most of the rewards.