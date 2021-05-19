newsbreak-logo
Marcus Dantus joins this company to provide more opportunities to Mexican entrepreneurs

By Entrepreneur en Español
MySanAntonio
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health crisis has had devastating effects in the economic and social sphere, and SMEs were especially affected: 73% decreased their income, for 47% the demand fell, and most of them saw the need to reduce staff and minimize both remuneration and benefits. The result: more than a million small and medium-sized companies —21% of the total— closed permanently in the last year, and 23% closed temporarily.

EconomyRegister Citizen

Digital Asset Platform Blockset Previews Wallet-as-a-Service Amid Increased Customer Growth

Blockset by BRD adds new customers and previews white-labeled digital wallet offering. Blockset, the leading enterprise-grade digital asset platform from BRD, today announced an influx of new clients along with early access to its new Wallet-as-a-Service offering. This increase in demand reflects the blockchain industry’s rapid growth and aligns with Blockset’s evolving multi-chain platform capabilities for enterprise-class access to blockchain data, in addition to its wallet services. Blockset is now powering a wide range of companies, including the largest ATM networks and tier one banks for enterprise custody, such as SBI Holdings, CoinFlip, Welthee, CoinSwitch, Coinsquare, and Wyre.
RetailMySanAntonio

Retail Aware joins forces with Raydiant, announces new partnership to help retailers increase ROI

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Retail Aware has launched its newest partnership with Raydiant, as both companies continue their respective rapid growth nationwide. In conjunction with Raydiant’s successful solution as the number one in-location digital signage and experience management platform in the world, Retail Aware is adding the ability to measure shopper behavior data around in-location experiences and signage.
Constructionhigh-profile.com

Bennett Joins ReArch Company

South Burlington, VT – Jeffrey Bennett has joined ReArch Company as director of business development. His role is focused on prospecting new business opportunities and cultivating client relations and growth within the firm’s target markets across New Hampshire, Vermont and Northern New England. Since 2008, Bennett’s career has centered around...
Businessthepaypers.com

Coworking company United Spaces to expand with payment startup Payer

Sweden-based B2B payment startup Payer has extended its partnership with United Spaces. According to the press release, Payer has been selected as a long-term partner as United Spaces has expanded their coworking arenas across Sweden, from 4 to 9 locations with the 10th open up this autumn. United Spaces selected Payer in 2019 to facilitate B2B payments from their members at 4 office locations across the country. Payer is now chosen to continue the expansion as the main supplier.
Marketsetftrends.com

Fintech’s ‘ARKF’: A Surprising Force for Sustainable Investing

As sustainable investing evolves and grows, so are the concepts that credibly wear the “sustainability” tag. It may surprise some investors to learn that the expansion includes assets like the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF). Sustainability is often viewed through the lens of environmental awareness and related investments and,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Fostering An Entrepreneurial Spirit In The Workplace Is No Longer An Option, It’s A Necessity

Andrew is a veteran human resources leader and Chief Human Resources Officer at BVI, a leading global ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Who comes to mind when you are asked to name an entrepreneur? Silicon Valley icons like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple’s Steve Jobs or Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg? Or maybe it’s Jane, the person who opened a much-needed, constantly crowded, line-around-the-block restaurant in your hometown? All these are perfectly fine answers that have one thing in common: They founded their own businesses, taking on all the risks and, thus, are reaping most of the rewards.
Technologypctonline.com

Next Target Specialty Products Business Growth Webinar is on ILT Technology

What: The Newest Innovation in Insect Light Trap Technology Business Growth Webinar. When: Thursday, May 20, 10:30 am PST/ 12:30 pm CST/ 1:30 pm EST. Speaker: Target Specialty Products' Proprietary Products Manager, Mark Jull. Description: Join Target Specialty Products Proprietary Manager Mark Jull on May 20 for the next Business...
Economyinformation-age.com

Hybrid working: creating a sustainable model

Mark Sellers, managing director at TalkTalk Business Direct, discusses how to build a sustainable model for remote working. The evolution of thinking around the workplace we’ve seen in such a short space of time is quite something. Over the course of the last year, business mindsets have shifted from complete allegiance to the physical office, to fully embracing remote working to survive, to a realisation that a hybrid working model may well be the best way for businesses to thrive.
Businessbeverlypress.com

Petersen offers opportunity for women-led companies

The Petersen Automotive Museum has launched a new three-month incubator program, with the support of Rolex, to foster the development of women-led businesses in the automotive sector. Each year, the museum will choose one California-based startup with five or fewer employees and provide it with hands-on mentorship, access to the...
Personal FinanceStamford Advocate

Doxim Announces that Mainstreet Credit Union Will Increase Adoption of Its Digital Solutions with Self-Service Account & Loan Origination

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider, serving regulated markets including healthcare, financial services, and utilities, today announced a technology partnership with Mainstreet Credit Union. Mainstreet Credit Union will become a leader in digital self-service, as it commences the implementation of Doxim Self-Service Account & Loan Origination.
MinoritiesPosted by
WWD

Glossier Renews Grant Program for Black-owned Businesses

Glossier is giving another round of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses. In a blog post published on Glossier’s website today, founder and chief executive officer Emily Weiss revealed that the brand’s Grant Program for Black-owned Beauty Businesses would be reprised for 2021. Applications are accessible on Glossier’s website and will be open until May 27.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Businesses Can Harness The Power Of Growth-Hacking

It is no secret that organizational growth is one of the hardest things for businesses to navigate. Growth isn’t something that just happens overnight. In fact, growing a business is an art form, so much so that the term “growth hacking” was invented more than a decade ago with the sole purpose of describing the ways in which a business can carefully craft strategies and processes that focus solely on just that - growth.
EconomyMySanAntonio

This Innovative Technology Will Level Up Your Franchise Businesses

Franchises have been growing in popularity rapidly over the past few decades. The International Franchise Association’s Franchise Business Economic Outlook for 2020 projected that the number of franchised businesses in the U.S. would increase by 1.5 percent to a total of 785,316 — adding 232,000 jobs a year to reach a total of 8.6 million employees across the industry.
Economyedsurge.com

Why Tech Companies View the Job Search As Big Business

In the months that followed the onset of COVID-19, devastating unemployment and the rapid shift to remote learning renewed questions about the efficacy of a pricey, multi-year college degree—and sparked a national outcry over the relevance of traditional higher education in a COVID-changed world. Parents and students alike were rightfully skeptical of paying high prices for a redacted experience (remote learning) with seemingly lower returns (bleaker prospects of good jobs in a weak economy).