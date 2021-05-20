newsbreak-logo
Orange County, CA

Former Congressmember Harley Rouda endorses Pete Hardin for Orange County District Attorney

 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Congressmember Harley Rouda (CA-48) announced his endorsement of Pete Hardin to serve as Orange County’s next District Attorney:. “I’m proud to endorse Pete Hardin for Orange County District Attorney,” said former Congressmember Harley Rouda. “He has served this country in garrison and at war as a Marine and at every level of our nation’s criminal justice system. Pete will be a 21st century prosecutor who effectively protects our communities while advocating for victims of crimes, saving the county billions of tax dollars, and combating racial disparities in our justice system. Orange County needs Pete Hardin.”

