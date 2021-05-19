newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Dynamite live results: The Young Bucks vs. Varsity Blonds

f4wonline.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Varsity Blonds on tonight's Dynamite. The Bucks have challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the Double or Nothing PPV on May 30. That should be a title match should the Bucks retain on tonight's show. Moxley and Kingston will also be in action on Dynamite, facing The Acclaimed.

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Serena Deeb
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Shawn Spears
Person
Brian Cage
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Brian Pillman Jr.
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Jake Roberts
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Don Callis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Tonight#Red Velvet#Battle Royale#Aew Dynamite#The Acclaimed#Pinnacle#Stadium Stampede#Aew Women#Rebel#Excalibur#Bronco#Killswitch#Moxley Kingston#The Superkick Party#Sto#German#Paradigm Shift#Cargill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Chris Jericho speaks about a released WWE star

On the black day called the "Black Thursday" of the WWE, or the 15th of April last, the Stamford-based federation has returned to release several of its athletes that unfortunately, it has not used for some time. Just like last year, still, on the same day, WWE ended the contracts...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Booker T Agrees With Chris Jericho On AEW Working With IMPACT Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke about criticism he received for comments he made on a previous episode regarding Kenny Omega becoming IMPACT World Champion. Booker stated that IMPACT gained nothing by having Omega win their world title and said he doesn’t know “what the company is thinking right now.” While Rebellion was reportedly the most successful IMPACT pay-per-view in years, television ratings since the event have been some of the lowest of 2021.
WWEProwrestling.net

Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle, Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage, Darby Allin vs. Preston “10” Vance, Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, The Young Bucks vs. Mike and Matt Sydal in an eliminator match, Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Brian Cage vs. “Hangman” Adam Page: A hot opening match with a surprising outcome. Page has been thoroughly protected as the number one contender, so it was an unexpected development for Cage to pin him. The match was laid out really well with Cage’s pre-match attack softening the blow for Page taking the loss and setting up the need for a rematch. On a side note, did AEW pull the plug on the story of Cage and Ricky Starks having issues or is that still happening?
WWEProwrestling.net

4/29 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Kenny Omega’s in-ring celebration, Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship, Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee, W. Morrissey (f/k/a Big Cass) debuts

Highlights aired from the Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV which featured Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann in a title vs. title match as the main event…. The show cut to the locker room bickering and standing in front of Scott D’Amore’s office. D’Amore got out the office and correctly assumed that everyone wants to wrestle Kenny Omega. D’Amore told everyone that they can leave because he’s going to address the state of the championship inside of the ring. Once everyone left, Don Callis walked out of D’Amore’s office and thanked D’Amore for dispersing the mob of wrestlers after Kenny Omega.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/3 AEW DARK ELEVATION TV REPORT: Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace, Orange Cassidy vs. VSK, Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA. Announcers: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. Miro asked Allday to lock up with him, then threw him hard to the mat, twice. Allday came back firing with a knee to Miro’s face, which ticked him off further. Allday hit a dropkick, then landed a few shots to Miro’s stomach. Miro caught Allday charging in, then threw him down to the mat yet again. Miro laid in a series of kicks to Allday’s chest, then threw him once again, this time hard into the corner. Miro knocked Allday down again with a few vicious knees to the stomach. Miro, seemingly fueled by the boos from the crowd, yelled, “Give me your champions!” Allday evaded a charge in the corner, then pulled the top rope down, which flung Miro to the outside. Allday hit a tope suicida. He tried for a second, but Miro caught him. Miro went to throw Allday, but Allday reversed and ran him into the post. Inside, Allday missed a top rope move, then went for another but was caught by Miro’s boot. Miro locked in Game Over for the tap out.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Christian Cage On Using His Old TNA Theme In AEW

WWE veteran and multi-time champion Christian Cage was on a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Cage talked about why he signed with AEW over WWE, and he revealed which former AEW World Champion convinced him to consider AEW. “It’s no secret people...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/28 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega speaking about title wins, Brian Cage vs. Hangman, Cassidy vs. Penta, Young Bucks vs. Sydals, Darby defends against “10”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -After the opening theme, they went to a wide shot of Daily’s Place ring and stage as pryo blasted. The announcers hyped the line-up including noting that Kenny Omega won the Impact World Title on Sunday. (1) “THE MACHINE” BRIAN...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

4/25 IMPACT WRESTLING REBELLION PPV REPORT: Swann vs. Omega, Purrazzo vs. Dashwood, Austin vs. TJP vs. Alexander, Finlay & Robinson vs. Anderson & Gallows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Commentators: Matt Striker, D-Lo Brown, Mauro Ranallo. -Rebellion intro video with clips of the Impact stars. And Kenny Omega. -Don Callis (holding the AEW belt) and Kenny Omega entered the building together, then Rich Swann was seen walking backstage holding...
WWEf4wonline.com

Miro wins TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Miro is the new TNT Champion, defeating Darby Allin on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The two had a big back and forth match, despite Allin’s injuries last week after being thrown down stairs by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, as well as a pre-match beatdown by Miro. The finish had Allin going for the coffin drop, but Miro grabbed him as he landed and applied the Game Over. Allin passed out, giving Miro the win.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Darby Allin Provides Update On Shoulder Injury After AEW Dynamite

AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin has revealed that he injured his shoulder on this week’s AEW Dynamite, after he was tossed down a flight of concrete stairs by “All Ego” Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Allin took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote the following:. Long story short my shoulder...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Preview and Predictions for May 12th, 2021

AEW Dynamite is back on Wednesday with an absolutely stacked card that includes 3 title matches as well as a match to determine the number one contender to Kenny Omega’s AEW Championship, and a shot at the gold at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In addition to the announced...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Impact Wrestling Results (4/29/2021)

Everyone on the roster wants a shot at Kenny Omega for the Impact World title. Scott D’Amore tells all of them to go the ring and he will address it. Don Callis thanks him for doing so. D’Amore tells Don that Kenny Omega is contracted to be here, so he better show up or he will be suspended and stripped of the title. Callis gets on the phone.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW: Miro needs to defeat Darby Allin on Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has done an excellent job protecting the importance of its titles. The build that Darby Allin has enjoyed throughout his AEW run has helped elevate the TNT championship. This week, he stands to defend the title against Miro. The weeks leading up to this match create an opportunity to transition that title to Miro while building important storylines for both individuals’ futures.