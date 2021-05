The fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer is now officially down to its Feisty Five (it was a good run, actor/singer Tyrese Gibson aka Robopine), which means the pressure is on our remaining masks more than ever before- with Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls, and Yeti this close to making the semi-finals round (and one step closer to the crown). But before that happens? Someone has to go- and that's where host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Rob Riggle (ABC's Holey Moley) come in.