A Cher Biopic is in the Works at Universal

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleForty-two minutes after announcing on Twitter that she had to take a shower, Cher announced that Universal is working on a film of her life. The Cher biopic will reunite the icon with important figures in the Mamma Mia-verse, producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman. Craymer and Goetzman produced both of the Mammas Mia, so they are already old hands at balancing melodrama with certified disco bangers. The script is being written by Eric Roth, who also penned the scripts to Forrest Gump, A Star is Born and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (so we know he’s good with age-defying protagonists).

