newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This memorial is for every single Covid victim - including Mum: St Paul's architect reveals how his own loss fuelled desire for a lasting tribute to pandemic victims

By Rachel Hallwell
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klwRi_0a53cpYy00
Pictured: Former GP Mary Caroe who died from Covid-19 aged 83 in April last year

Had things turned out differently, Mary Caroe would have been just the kind of person to root for the Daily Mail’s Remember Me campaign.

A former GP and police surgeon, her work meant she often saw people struggling with painful life experiences.

She would have appreciated the need for a safe haven where those bereaved might sit quietly with their grief.

As it is, Mary, from Surrey, died of Covid-19 in hospital last April, aged 83.

And so, she becomes one of the many thousands to be honoured by the permanent memorial being planned for St Paul’s Cathedral that this newspaper is so proud to support.

That her son, Oliver Caroe, 52, is the architect of the Remember Me inner portico – a wooden hallway in the north transept leading to a space where people will be able to light candles and sit in quiet contemplation – feels somewhat poetic.

‘Mum was very much in my thoughts as the design evolved,’ he says.

‘But so too were the 127,000 other people who died from Covid and whose loved ones are also grieving.

'There is such an overlapping of experiences here and this memorial recognises that.’

Oliver was appointed surveyor of the fabric of St Paul’s in 2012, a position famously held by the cathedral’s architect, Sir Christopher Wren.

He follows in the footsteps of three generations of conservation architects: his father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all prominent members of the profession.

His job is like being a personal physician to St Paul’s. He diagnoses problems with the fabric of the building and arranges whatever work is required to keep it in good health.

He’s also the cathedral’s in-house architect, overseeing any major changes to the building.

It’s a role he loves. But of course he never imagined it might eventually take on such a personal dimension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JqRa_0a53cpYy00
Mary's son Oliver Caroe, one of the country's foremost ecclesiastical architects, will design the inner portico and said losing his mother to the disease fuelled passion for a lasting tribute

The idea of a memorial was first raised by the Bishop of London and the Dean of St Paul’s a couple of months after Oliver’s mother’s death.

It was becoming clear that the rules restricting the usual rituals of mourning were accentuating the suffering of the bereaved.

Having been one of just six people allowed to attend his own mother’s funeral, the need to be able to say a proper farewell was something he felt acutely himself.

‘Government restrictions meant a huge chunk of the normal process of grief and mourning got put on hold for so many families,’ says Oliver.

As Britain now takes the first tentative steps back towards normality, he believes the creation of a commemorative space is all the more vital to help them pick up their lives.

‘How are we, the bereaved, meant to find our way back to a place where we can recommence that journey and start commemorating and celebrating all those people who died?

‘How do we go about resetting the grieving process in order to go back and honour our loved ones as we would have wanted to?’

It was questioning thoughts such as these that helped inform the design of the Remember Me memorial – a circular atrium made of fine English oak and engraved with the words ‘Remember Me’ in several languages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrVTA_0a53cpYy00
It is free to add a name to the virtual book of remembrance and the national memorial in St Paul's itself will be free to enter too. Visitors will be able to light candles or sit and contemplate

This leads to a larger area called the Middlesex Chapel where screens will display a virtual book of remembrance.

The design process, Oliver points out, was a collaboration between himself, his design team and the custodians of St Paul’s itself.

‘I really hope that this space – both conceptually and physically – will become somewhere we can be with one another and grieve in a way that feels somehow more normal,’ he says.

‘So many of Mum’s family and friends – including her twin brother – couldn’t be there for the funeral or with us since.

'We did all we could to keep everyone connected to that part of the grieving process.

'Mum was an accomplished horticulturalist so we had a lovely, moving procession of her coffin through her beloved garden before she was laid to rest with my late father.

'We filmed this and watching it over Zoom with everyone who couldn’t be there was lovely and important. But that couldn’t ever be the same as physically mourning her together.’

Oliver wants the memorial to feel like a warm sanctuary within St Paul’s stunning stone carapace where he hopes people will feel able to let their emotions – whatever they may be – resurface.

Describing it as a new piece of furniture within the cathedral, he says: ‘We set out to create something that is welcoming, beguiling and which draws people in without landing them straight under the dome where they might feel overwhelmed by the sheer majesty of the St Paul’s experience.

‘So, we have designed this circular vestibule, above which is a lantern of faceted glass that will give glimpses into the cathedral.

‘It’s a space that gives you time to decompress; to leave the outside world behind and get ready to experience something that is magnificent or reflective or spiritual within that mighty building.’

The inner portico interior has also been designed to be acoustically diffusing – the wood will soak the sound up rather than amplify it.

Oliver explains: ‘There’ll be that same slight shift in sound that you get when you walk into any holy building that makes you gently lower your voice. It subtly communicates that it’s time to take a pause from the chatter and buzz of life on the street you’ve just come in from.’

The first anniversary of Mary’s death has just passed in a year when she’s never been far from the thoughts of her four children and eight grandchildren.

‘Mum feels very present this spring,’ says Oliver. ‘The same scented flowers that bloomed in her garden in her final days are out again now.’

He describes his mother as a woman who cared deeply. She was someone he and his three sisters feel certain would have understood the trauma and sense of loss people have felt having their loved ones taken off in an ambulance – so many never seeing them again.

‘As a doctor, she would have had great empathy too for the doctors, nurses, paramedics and various other people working on the front line in this pandemic,’ he says.

‘For me, and I’m sure for many others, St Paul’s will be a place to come together and give thanks not just for the lives lost, but also to those who cared for our loved ones.

'That concept of giving thanks, I’m sure, would have been important to Mum. With her gone from us, that thought brings great comfort to me now.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAxiL_0a53cpYy00
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

174K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Wren
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Britain#Uk#Family Life#Street Life#Family Experiences#Personal Life#Work Life#The Daily Mail#The Bishop Of London#English#St Paul S Cathedral#Sir Christopher Wren#Remembrance#Grief#Painful Life Experiences#Quiet Contemplation#Middlesex Chapel#Procession#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Farewell our Empress: Shock and grief as Queen Victoria passes away, the abdication of Edward VIII, and the death of Princess Diana... how the Mail has reported on the Royals and society over 125 years

Just weeks into the dawning of the new century and Britain was a country in grief, her empire in mourning and the world in shock. The death of Queen Victoria, Empress of India, in 1901 after 63 years on the throne – a reign longer than any other previous monarch in history – cast the darkest of shadows.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'I lost a brother and sister to Covid... I'm proud to back this campaign': LORD SUGAR recalls double family tragedy as he donates six-figure sum to memorial to pandemic victims

Shortly after Christmas, I undertook the poignant duty of reciting the Kaddish at the funeral of my beloved older sister Shirley. Sadly, it was the second time in only two weeks that I had read out the traditional Jewish mourning prayer, having lost my brother Derek just a fortnight earlier.
ReligionTime Out Global

Brace yourself: St Paul’s might close if it doesn’t get funding

According to the folks who run St Paul’s Cathedral, the huge landmark on Ludgate Hill is facing its worst crisis in 300 years. The building’s income, which relies almost entirely on tourism, has been reduced by 90 percent as a result of lockdown. A quarter of the cathedral’s staff have been made redundant and allegedly all sorts of maintenance problems, like a very leaky roof, have made the building’s insides ‘rot’. Tragic stuff.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

The five-year-old cancer patient who stole Kate's heart: Duchess phones 'very brave' little girl who was pictured kissing her father through a window while shielding during lockdown as she speaks to Hold Still finalists

The Duchess of Cambridge praised the strength and bravery of a five-year-old cancer patient in a telephone call released today. Mila Sneddon, of Falkirk, was photographed kissing her father through a window as she shielded while undergoing intensive chemotherapy for leukaemia during lockdown last year. The photograph, titled Shielding Mila,...
Visual ArtBBC

Covid-19: Birmingham artwork remembers pandemic victims

In the shadow of Villa Park, on the doorstep of a Jacobean mansion house, 120 flags flutter gently in the breeze, offering a chance to remember those lives lost to Covid-19, and to thank the doctors, nurses and carers who risked their lives during the pandemic. In Memoriam has been...
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

A Baltimore based lawyer who loathes the British Royal family paid $80,000 for Princess Diana’s old bicycle to display it in his office as a symbol of ‘white supremacy’

Princess Diana aka ‘People’s Princess’ became an international icon for her activism, glamour, and global humanitarian efforts. However, the lady had the same spunk, attraction, and allure even before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. she was playful and child-like and the blue 1970s Ladies Raleigh Traveller bicycle that she rode on to her workplace was a big part of this youthfulness. The bike was sold by Diana to a friend’s father who eventually sold it in 2008 for £211 (nearly $300) after 27 years of safekeeping. Diana wasn’t left with any option as bike-riding was said to be unsuitable for a future queen and later went on to be dubbed as the ‘Shame Bike’.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Pictured: Family of teenager, 13, who fell to his death off Tower Bridge on his way to school share treasured photos of him in school uniform and relaxing on sofa a week after body is identified

The family of a teenager who fell to his death from Tower Bridge have today shared two photographs of the schoolboy - a week after his body was found. Zaheid Ali, 13, died after falling into the River Thames in central London on April 20. His body was recovered eight...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Man who jumped into River Thames to rescue a woman who fell from London Bridge tells This Morning he hopes 'hero' stranger who accompanied him but tragically died will be honoured for his bravery

A man who jumped into the River Thames to rescue a woman who fell from London Bridge has shared his hopes that the other stranger who accompanied him but tragically died in the process will be honoured for his bravery. Shortly after midnight on April 24, 20-year-old Jimi Olubunmi-Adewole -...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Man who claims to be Charles and Camilla's love child says he knows the Duchess shared his pain at being separated on Mother's Day - and claims 'womanising' Edward VIII also fathered a son in Australia

An Australian engineer convinced he is the love child of a young Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles thanked well-wishers for their 'beautiful' messages on Mother's Day - claiming he knows the Duchess 'shares his pain' at being separated. British-born father-of-nine Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 55, who now lives in Queensland,...
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Prince Philip's Cause of Death Is Reportedly Listed as 'Old Age'

Prince Philip's cause of death has been determined, according to The Daily Telegraph. The Duke of Edinburgh's official death certificate reportedly lists the cause as "old age." Philip died on April 9 at his home in Windsor Castle at age 99, and according to a statement released by the palace,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Serial killer Fred West’s daughter fears her mum could keep location of possible victim a secret

Serial killer Fred West’s daughter believes her mother may take secrets about a teenager feared to be one of his murder victims to her grave.Mary Bastholm was 15 years old when she disappeared in January 1968 while waiting at a bus stop on Gloucester’s Bristol Road. West is reported to have admitted to his son Stephen that he killed her, but never conceded any guilt in police interviews.West’s widow, Rose, was also aged 15 at the time of Bastholm’s disappearance – and did not yet know West, whom she met at a bus station in Cheltenham in 1969. Together,...