Jennifer Lopez is getting over her recent breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez by turning to another of her high-profile former fiancés for comfort, Ben Affleck. The Jersey Girl co-stars have apparently been hanging out in Los Angeles over the last week. On Friday, Affleck was spotted getting picked up and dropped off by a white Escalade SUV that reportedly belongs to the pop star and has been taking him to and from her nearby mansion. A source told Page Six that while they haven’t been spotted together, the actor has visited Lopez at least three time since she returned from filming in the Dominican Republic. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” they said.