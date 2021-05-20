Why are Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke fighting? 'RHOBH' fans believe it's over 'racist fashion'

Paris Hilton says she never wore a “Stop being poor” tank top and honestly, what about her lifestyle could ever lead the public to believe such a thing? Even the heiress herself seemed mildly amused as she debunked the Photoshopped meme in a new TikTok. “So, there’s this photo online of me, I’m sure you’ve seen it,” she says. “I never wore that shirt. This is completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth.” The shirt actually said “Stop being desperate,” which, despite hurting the same, is less offensive. She paired the tank top with a pink maxi skirt for the launch of her sister, Nicky Hilton’s, clothing line in Las Vegas in 2005. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Hilton finished. On behalf of the 99 percent, the Photoshopped version will remain in the meme canon on the basis that it’s cool as hell. “I’m poor and would absolutely wear that shirt,” one commenter wrote. “Can’t pay for it, obvi, but if I could I would.” Some of us are rich in taste.