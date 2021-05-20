newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Why are Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke fighting? 'RHOBH' fans believe it's over 'racist fashion'

By Sushma Karra
Posted by 
MEA WorldWide
MEA WorldWide
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since the teaser of season 11 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' dropped, fans have been very curious to get all the scoop on what they can expect to see from their favorite ladies on the upcoming season of Bravo's hit show. While we already know that Sutton Stracke who made her debut on season 10 of the show as the friend of housewives has been promoted to full-time housewife; the addition of Crystal Kung Minkoff as the first Asian housewife of the franchise rounded off things pretty well.

meaww.com
MEA WorldWide

MEA WorldWide

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A global news and entertainment website covering a spectrum of topics from Hollywood and celebrities, to politics and crime

 https://meaww.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Italian Fashion#Real Fashion#Watch Trailer#Drama#Bravo#Dolce Gabbana#Dolcegabbana#D G#Chinese#Tiffluvs2shop#Ikonik Drip#Crystal Kung Minkoff#Crystal Minkoff#Real Housewives#Cast Members#Beverly Hills#Instagram Post#Full Time Housewife#Stereotypes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Country
China
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Sonja Morgan Says She’s “Interviewing” Men To Find Her “Mr. Right”

For many people, May 4th has historically been known as Star Wars day. A date dedicated to reflecting upon joyous times when we would search for droids we weren’t necessarily looking for and attempt to engage others in light saber battles. What, just me? Anydarkside, now Bravo is giving us a whole new meaning to May 4th with the premier of Real Housewives of New York Season 13.
CelebritiesVulture

Paris Hilton Says She Never Wore a ‘Stop Being Poor’ Shirt

Paris Hilton says she never wore a “Stop being poor” tank top and honestly, what about her lifestyle could ever lead the public to believe such a thing? Even the heiress herself seemed mildly amused as she debunked the Photoshopped meme in a new TikTok. “So, there’s this photo online of me, I’m sure you’ve seen it,” she says. “I never wore that shirt. This is completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth.” The shirt actually said “Stop being desperate,” which, despite hurting the same, is less offensive. She paired the tank top with a pink maxi skirt for the launch of her sister, Nicky Hilton’s, clothing line in Las Vegas in 2005. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Hilton finished. On behalf of the 99 percent, the Photoshopped version will remain in the meme canon on the basis that it’s cool as hell. “I’m poor and would absolutely wear that shirt,” one commenter wrote. “Can’t pay for it, obvi, but if I could I would.” Some of us are rich in taste.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Real Housewives’ Newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff Won’t Shy Away From Conversations on Race (Video)

Crystal Kung Minkoff has yet to make her debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as the series’ first star of Asian American descent, but she’s already talked candidly about race: first in a special “Amplify Our Voice” chat with fellow AAPI “bravolebrities” Tiffany Moon (“Real Housewives of Dallas”) and Melissa King (“Top Chef”), and through numerous social media postings denouncing incidents of anti-Asian violence and steps everyone can take to stop AAPI hate.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Gigi Hadid’s millionaire father sparks debate after claiming supermodel is ‘self-made’

Gigi Hadid’s father, a millionaire real estate developer, has sparked a debate online after referring to the supermodel as “self-made” while insisting that she has never taken a “single dollar from her parents”.This week, ahead of Hadid’s birthday on Friday, her father Mohamed Hadid celebrated his daughter on Instagram, where he shared a list of “20 things that you did not know about Gigi Hadid”.According to the 72-year-old, the first thing that fans should know about his 26-year-old daughter is that she has achieved everything on her impressive resume through her own hard work.“Self-made… never took a single dollar from...
Atlanta, GArealitytea.com

Garcelle Beauvais Says Porsha Williams’ Engagement To Simon Guobadia “Sounds Like A Storyline” For Next Season Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta; Questions Relationship Timeline

Everyone and their mother has something to say about Porsha Williams these days, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta isn’t even on TV right now. But to be fair, Porsha dropped a bomb when she revealed that she received quite a massive engagement ring recently. No, not from Hot Dog Dennis McKinley, but Simon Guobadia. The ex-husband of her old friend Falynn Guobadia whom she brought to the show. New messy besties Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have let their feelings be known about the situation. Nene Leakes has also expressed her opinion, after some confusion. And fans have been flooding P’s comments so much that she limited them on Instagram. But what did she expect with this total betrayal of girl code?
MinoritiesPeople

Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash for Opposing Trans Girls in Sports: 'I'm Clear About Where I Stand'

Caitlyn Jenner's words are being held to more scrutiny than ever after she announced her gubernatorial bid in California. The I Am Cait star, 71, is facing backlash from trans activists and allies, after she referred to trans girls as "biological boys," while expressing her support for anti-trans bills that would ban trans children from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

I Did NOT Realize This Was Miley Cyrus

All I know is, this woman looks like the newest member of Real Housewives of New Jersey — she’s loud, she’s got an enormous house with possibly too much marble, she once pushed someone’s husband into the pool at a party (and he deserved it), she will have a giant fight with you in the lobby of a hotel in Turks and Caicos that includes hilariously wide-eyed random guests in the background, and she’s got a complicated relationship with her beefy ex-husband wherein they definitely hate each other and are also for sure still doing it. And I love this journey for her.
PhotographyPosted by
POPSUGAR

Halston: Glamorous Photos of the Real — and Really Iconic — Elsa Peretti

In the early days of his career, fashion designer Halston developed a close relationship with another one of the greats: Elsa Peretti, the iconic Italian jewelry designer. In Ryan Murphy's Halston, Rebecca Dayan portrays the legendary jeweler, who first came up in the fashion world as one of Halston's models and best friends in the Studio 54 disco scene. Peretti collaborated with Halston extensively, helping him design his first iconic perfume bottle and creating trinkets for him. Eventually, Tiffany & Co. discovered her work and gave her the position of an in-house designer — not too long later, her rapport with Halston unfortunately broke down, as we see on the miniseries.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross floors fans in figure-hugging sequin dress

Tracee Ellis Ross has been on our fashion radar for a while – and it doesn't look like she'll be leaving it anytime soon!. The Black-ish actress sparked a huge reaction from fans after she shared a quirky video of herself wearing the most spectacular purple sequin dress. Tracee posted...
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Britney Spears To Speak In Court, Chanel’s New J12 Face, Addison Rae’s Summer Campaign, And More!

Britney Spears, Addison Rae, and more are some of the hot topics of the day!. Britney Spears is breaking free! The pop singer, 39, is set to speak in court on June 23 at 1:30 PM. PST, according to Page Six. Her speech comes after lawyer Samuel Ingham III sought a hearing whereby Spears can directly speak to the court on the basis of urgency. Though the specific topics she will discuss haven’t been specified, Ingham did say that they will relate to her current conservatorship, which was brought to further exposure after The New York Times released their “Framing Britney Spears” documentary earlier this year.