Cottonwood Heights, UT

Search and rescue crews assist lost hikers on Lake Mary Trail

By Daisy Blake
Gephardt Daily
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted two lost hikers on Lake Mary Trail in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday night. Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out at approximately 9:48 p.m. on a report of the lost hikers on the Lake Mary Trail, said a Facebook post.

Salt Lake County, UTKUTV

Rescued climber falls 70-feet in Big Cottonwood Canyon

(KUTV) — Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue are wishing a rescued climber a speedy recovery after falling approximately 70-feet down a mountain and into a bush. SLCOSAR was called out Friday on reports of an injured climber on Narcolepsy Wall in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Officials said two climbers...
Cottonwood Heights, UTGephardt Daily

Crews assist injured climber at Hellgate in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured climber at Hellgate in Little Cottonwood Canyon Thursday evening. Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called out at 6:25 p.m. to assist Unified Fire Authority with an injured climber at Hellgate Cliffs, said a Facebook post.
Box Elder County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SALT LAKE AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 107 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Herriman, or 9 miles west of Sandy...moving northwest at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Riverton, Herriman, Bluffdale, Magna, Bingham Canyon Mine, Oquirrh, Kearns, Copperton and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 96 and 111.
Davis County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Salt Lake County in northern Utah South central Davis County in northern Utah East central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 145 PM MDT * At 122 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bingham Canyon Mine, or 7 miles southwest of West Valley City, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported hail up to quarter sized. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Valley City, West Jordan, Magna, Bingham Canyon Mine, Oquirrh, Copperton and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 98 and 109. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 242 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 242 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths. That brings total known cases to 402,567. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 2,258. People tested for the coronavirus now stand at...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Car on its side causes TRAX shutdown in downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The TRAX line through downtown Salt Lake City was delayed Thursday afternoon after a vehicle rolled on its side in the middle of the tracks. According to the Utah Transit Authority, trains are unable to proceed downtown between the Gallivan Plaza and City Center stations. A van and walking bridge was put in place to carry commuters through that area.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

5 staggering facts about Utah’s hot housing market

It’s an issue that’s worrying a mind-boggling 8 out of 10 Utahns — and one that reaches well beyond Utah to other states in the West. The Deseret News took a deep dive into Utah’s raging hot real estate market and how it fits in to what’s happening in other Western states. With high rankings in numerous national lists analyzing the housing market, the Salt Lake City metro area is a contender for having the No. 1 housing market in the West, competing with other burgeoning areas like Boise, Idaho.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake County okays going mask-free in county facilities if vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County officials said Friday residents can go mask-free in county facilities so long as they are vaccinated for COVID-19. The change comes following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Earlier this week, the CDC said vaccinated people can go mask-free either indoors or outdoors.