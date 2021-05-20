Search and rescue crews assist lost hikers on Lake Mary Trail

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SALT LAKE AND EAST CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 107 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Herriman, or 9 miles west of Sandy...moving northwest at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Riverton, Herriman, Bluffdale, Magna, Bingham Canyon Mine, Oquirrh, Kearns, Copperton and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 96 and 111.