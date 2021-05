LANSING, Mich. - Healthy women are the cornerstone of healthy societies, and improving the health of Michigan women and girls has the potential to drive health improvements for all communities across the state. To help reaffirm the state's commitment to improving the health of all Michigan women, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health in proclaiming May as Women's Health Month.