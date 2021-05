PONTIAC, MI – A Pontiac woman is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a charge of assault with intent to murder in Sunday’s stabbing of her 75-year-old grandfather. Shanitra Lashay Seay, 27, was arraigned on the charge Tuesday in 50th District Court. Judge Cynthia Walker entered a not guilty plea for Seay and set her bond at $70,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, which would allow Seay’s release if she posts $7,000. A conviction on the charge carries up to life in prison.