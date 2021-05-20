San Diego’s top weekend events: May 20 to 23
From Jason Mraz to the beloved ‘Rainbow Jumpy’ here’s what’s happening in San Diego this weekend:. Grammy-winning artist and Oceanside farmer Jason Mraz performs his seventh studio album “Look for the Good” for the first time. Accompanied by his reggae band, the virtual concert will be streamed from The Belly Up in Solana Beach. Mraz’s one-hour set, which begins at 6 p.m., features both new songs and classic hits. $20, momenthouse.com/jasonmraz.www.pacificsandiego.com