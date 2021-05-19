newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gleyber Torres off COVID-19 IL and back in Yankees lineup

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq8EA_0a53bu0o00

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday night after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball’s joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.

Torres was batting fifth in the lineup for the third game of a four-game series at Texas.

“It was good to see him walk into the brunch today,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously glad to have him back and good that he’s been able to get out and get a couple of days of work in and over at the complex (in Tampa) yesterday before he flew here. Certainly excited to put him back in the lineup.”

Second baseman Rougned Odor was placed on the paternity leave list. The move came after Odor returned from the injured list after missing 12 games with a sprained left knee. Odor returned Tuesday night in a game against his former team, the Rangers.

Boone said Odor’s wife gave birth to a baby girl. The manager said Odor was still in Texas, but was basically up all of Tuesday night.

“Had plans of being here, but decided to stay away with the lack of sleep and everything,” Boone said

Torres, who previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason, was the only player among nine total positives within the Yankees traveling party since last week, which included three coaches and five staffers. Those coaches and four of the traveling staffers were also breakthrough positives, meaning they tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Rangers#The League#Ap#Major League Baseball#Tampa#Manager Aaron Boone#Arlington#List#Breakthrough Positives#Reinstated#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Watch: Yankees' Gleyber Torres scores on embarrassing Astros blunder

Gleyber Torres accomplished something on Thursday that we probably will not see again this MLB season, and it was made possible by some inexcusable laziness from the Houston Astros. With the New York Yankees trailing 5-3 in the bottom of eighth inning, Torres managed to score all the way from...
MLBnumberfire.com

Gleyber Torres (protocols) not in Yankees' lineup Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is sitting Wednesday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Torres is being sidelined "out of an abundance of caution," as the Yankees are dealing with some COVID-19 positive tests. While Torres hasn't yet tested positive, he will be held out of the lineup for the time being. Tyler Wade is taking over at shortstop against Rays starter Collin McHugh.
MLBruralradio.com

Yankees confirm seven COVID-19 cases on staff, hold Gleyber Torres out of lineup

(NEW YORK) — Seven members of the New York Yankees’ coaching and support staff have tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone announced Wednesday before the team took on the Tampa Bay Rays. Among those who tested positive are pitching coach Matt Blake, third-base coach Phil Nevin and first-base coach...
MLBfantasypros.com

Gleyber Torres has tested for positive for COVID-19

Yankees INF Gleyber Torres has tested positive despite being "fully vaccinated" the Yankees announced. Torres previously had COVID-19 during the 2020 season, and is the eight player to test positive for New York this week. (Lindsey Adler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. INF Miguel Andujar has been recalled to take the...
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBAllentown Morning Call

Yankees pump brakes on Gleyber Torres’ return from COVID test

BALTIMORE — After thinking they might catch a break with Gleyber Torres being able to come off the COVID-19 list earlier than 10 days, the Yankees backed off that Saturday. “He’s positive and quarantining,” Boone said. “And in Tampa still.”. Players who have been vaccinated, asymptomatic and who have returned...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBabc7ny.com

New York Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day IL with quad strain

The New York Yankees have placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. Stanton was scratched about an hour before the first pitch of Friday's game due to left quad tightness. The slugger told manager Aaron Boone that he felt the tightness during an at-bat in the Tampa Bay series finale Thursday, and during his pregame preparation Friday.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Fenway will go to full capacity on May 29

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house. If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: Latest injury updates on 10 Yankee players (video)

Compared to the last two seasons, the New York Yankees have been blessed with far fewer significant injuries. One of the injuries is a carryover from last year. Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery, not allowing him to pitch at all last season. Now Severino is just two months away from his expected return. Here is a list of the Yankees’ present injuries and the players’ progress.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton ‘day-to-day’ injury turns into IL stint

The Yankees kept terming designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton’s quad tightness as a day-to-day issue. Is anyone surprised that it’s turned into day-to-day times five ... minimum?. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. That’s the way it often goes...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Gleyber Torres could rejoin Yankees real soon from COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Gleyber Torres may not be out as long as the Yankees initially feared following his positive COVID-19 case. After believing he would be out at least 10 days while on the COVID-19 injured list, manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the shortstop could be back “sooner. He could be back real soon. I don’t have any more right now.”