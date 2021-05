Once again, the New Jersey Devils did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2021 season. You probably know that already. However, neither of the Devils’ two most hated rivals also not made it. You can (probably) enjoy one of the greatest tournaments in sports without worrying about having any success rubbed in the face of our favorite team. The passion, the intensity, the action, and the drama of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is rarely matched. This year’s version could be especially dramatic as the first two rounds will be match-ups that each team would be familiar with given it is within the division and the division-only regular season schedule.