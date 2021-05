Grab your guitars and dust off your drums — Make Music Federal Way is set for June 21 at the Performing Arts and Event Center (PAEC). Sponsored by the Federal Way Lions Club, Make Music Federal Way is from 4-8 p.m. June 21 at the PAEC Plaza (31510 Pete von Reichbauer Way South). This free event unites musicians and provides an opportunity for kids of all ages to enjoy live music as the community takes part in this global celebration on the first day of summer.