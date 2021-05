It’s college commencement season! And it’s a weird one. A year ago, graduates had to cope with shuttered campuses and canceled ceremonies while Zoomed-in speakers tried to cheer them up about a pandemic and a cratering economy. Now, the class of 2021 will be celebrating in half-empty football stadiums while commencement speakers try to convince them to stop day-trading Bitcoin and join the sharpest economic recovery in history. The world moves fast.