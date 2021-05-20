newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ascension Parish, LA

Ascension Parish residents anxiously wait for solution to flooding

By Chris Rosato
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish officials say they started running the pumps the day before the heavy rain passed through the area, so they could start pumping out as much as possible immediately and those pumps are still operating. According to leaders, unfortunately, at this point, it’s just...

www.wafb.com
WAFB

WAFB

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Infrastructure#Heavy Flooding#Parish Officials#La#Bluff Road#Hope#Home#Solution#Husband#Luck#Long Haul#Running#Turkey Sandwiches#Ice Chests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Preserving Ascension Parish History event on Tuesday at APL’s Gonzales branch

Ascension Parish Library is launching a new ongoing project entitled A Photographic History of Ascension Parish. With funding from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the library is asking for your help in preserving the unique history of our parish. Join us at the library to learn more about this special project and for a sneak peek at some of the historic documents we have already collected.
Donaldsonville, LApelicanpostonline.com

AP Library presents Recollections of Donaldsonville (5/28)

Tune in to Ascension Parish Library’s YouTube channel at youtube.myAPL.org on Friday, May 28, for a virtual visit with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich, a native and resident of Donaldsonville. Tortorich, a retired school administrator and business owner, shares his memories of Donaldsonville throughout the years, focusing on the local people who lived in this historic town, historic buildings in Donaldsonville, and the music of the era. Recollections of Donaldsonville with Vincent “Cy” Tortorich is prerecorded. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052 or visit us online at myAPL.org.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
WAFB

EBRPSS: School bus driver fired after child left on bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bus driver is no longer employed with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System after a child was left on a bus Monday, May 17, according to officials. A spokeswoman with the school system said officials were notified that a Melrose Elementary student was...
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines available in Ascension

Ascension Parish Government is the sponsor of two separate COVID-19 vaccination centers. The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave.in Gonzales. Beginning May 18, vaccination times are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Walk ins are welcome,...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

One dead after fatal crash in Donaldsonville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Donaldsonville, according to Louisiana State Police. The accident happened in Ascension Parish on Hwy 3089 early Friday, May 14. This story will be updated as more information is available.
Ascension Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Opening of sleek new Ascension courthouse marked

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, the judges of the parish and many other local officials and dignitaries were on hand earlier this month under the covered entrance of the new Parish Courthouse to mark its completion after about two years of work that weathered rain, snow and the coronavirus pandemic.
Donaldsonville, LAdonaldsonvillechief.com

National Day of Prayer observed in Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and the City Council celebrated the National Day of Prayer on the morning of May 6 at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion. The mayor honored members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Donaldsonville Fire Department during the presentation.
Saint James, LAL'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 5/03 to 5/07

During the week of May 3 – May 7, 2021, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Megan Rogers, 39422 Old LA 16 Denham Springs, LA., age 26, pled guilty to Possession of...
Gonzales, LAGonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales mayor, city council honor East Ascension senior

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the City Council recognized East Ascension High School senior Lauren Bennet for her academic accomplishments. Bennett will graduate with a 4.6 grade point average. She has received $1.9 million in scholarship offers from 49 universities. She plans to attend Xavier University in the fall to study biology.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Lafourche; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chackbay, or 8 miles north of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, Edgard, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Killona. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 188 and 202. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1038 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Belle Rose, Geismar, Paincourtville, Convent and Prairieville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ascension Parish, LApelicanpostonline.com

Ascension’s 25-year building boom by the numbers

The housing market in Ascension Parish is, to state the obvious, booming and it has been for some time. To paraphrase a realtor acquaintance; homes can be sold virtually as soon as they come on the market. To meet that demand there are 18 separate residential subdivision plats that have been approved by Ascension’s Planning Commission, amounting to approximately 2,200 lots.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Livingston, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ASCENSION...CENTRAL ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1035 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent, Prairieville, Carville, Belle Rose and Garyville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 171 and 197. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

In a year nurses were vitally important, parish proclamation honors nurses week, May 6-12

At the May 6 Parish Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses Week in Ascension Parish. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses reported to work every day, putting their health and the health of their families at risk, to deliver quality care to everyone in need,” said Cointment. “I ask all residents to join me in honoring the nurses who devote their lives and careers to care for all of us, and to show our appreciation not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.”
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN WEST BATON ROUGE LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE...SOUTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA...SOUTH CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHWESTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 100 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenwell Spring to near St. Gabriel to 9 miles west of Bayou Sorrel. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, White Castle, Livingston, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Westminster, Geismar, Watson and Natalbany. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 158 and 189. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 39. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 28 and 38. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Until Noon CDT today * Showers and storms will produce locally heavy rainfall mainly during the mid to late morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through midday. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.