The Meaningful Mission Behind Denver’s First Ghost Kitchen Taqueria
Chef-owner Alejandro Flores-Muñoz is serving tasty street tacos—and using his experience as a DACA recipient and business owner to advocate for those who are undocumented. When Alejandro Flores-Muñoz struggled to find the style of tacos in downtown Denver that he grew up eating in Mexico, he decided to open his own restaurant. Only, rather than pay high rent for a brick-and-mortar location in the city center, he started Combi—Denver’s first ghost kitchen taqueria—in December.www.5280.com