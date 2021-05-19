newsbreak-logo
The Meaningful Mission Behind Denver’s First Ghost Kitchen Taqueria

By Nickolaus Hines
5280.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChef-owner Alejandro Flores-Muñoz is serving tasty street tacos—and using his experience as a DACA recipient and business owner to advocate for those who are undocumented. When Alejandro Flores-Muñoz struggled to find the style of tacos in downtown Denver that he grew up eating in Mexico, he decided to open his own restaurant. Only, rather than pay high rent for a brick-and-mortar location in the city center, he started Combi—Denver’s first ghost kitchen taqueria—in December.

