If you haven't heard of bath tea before, it's exactly what it sounds like—and it's one of our favorite ways to relax after a long day. While you're not filling your bath with the kind of tea you'd drink, the idea behind bath tea is similar: After drawing a hot bath, place a sachet filled with oatmeal, Epsom salt, and dried flowers into the tub and allow the ingredients to steep for a few minutes. The combination of soothing scents and relaxing salts creates the ultimate hot bath experience.