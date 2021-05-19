newsbreak-logo
Fishkill, NY

Mask Mandates Lifted For Vaccinated Members at These Local Gyms

By Paty Quyn
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 22 hours ago
Members who are vaccinated will no longer need to mask up at these gyms in the Hudson Valley. If you hated wearing a mask all year long while at a local gym then you don't need to worry about bringing them to certain ones as long as you're vaccinated. Gyms...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

