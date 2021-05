The UC San Diego Softball team closed out their season with a three-game away series against California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. The Tritons won the first and third matches, winning 3–2 and 11–2, respectively; they were edged out by the Mustangs in the second game, losing 3–2. With the series in the books, UCSD’s record improved to 16–19 overall (12–12 Big West).