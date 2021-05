WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem Symphony has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support “The Chevalier.” This project will support the premiere of The Chevalier, a play with music about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, who was a master composer, virtuoso violinist, finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe’s first Black regiment and crusader for equality. This play, written by Bill Barclay and produced by Concert Theatre Works, will premiere on Sept. 11 and 12 at Reynolds Auditorium. The Winston-Salem Symphony’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.