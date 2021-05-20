newsbreak-logo
Imagine Working for Covid.inc During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleMost of us heard the word ‘covid’ last year, in reference to the coronavirus that caused the ongoing pandemic, but it’s actually the name of an Arizona company that has been operating for about four decades. Covid.inc is a company based in Tempe, Arizona. It specializes in high-quality audiovisual wall...

Related
Public HealthFortune

How the pandemic changed office work forever

Office life will be forever changed, even after workers are vaccinated against COVID-19. More remote working? Definitely. More flexible hours? Probably. More empathetic bosses? Maybe. “Now that you have let the genie out of the bottle, all sorts of things are going to come into question," Bill Schaninger, senior partner...
Public HealthABC7 Chicago

New musical 'Breathe' written during, about COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK -- A new musical written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic will begin virtual showings this Friday. "Breathe" was born when best-selling author Jody Picoult, originally from Long Island, teamed up with top talent from Broadway during lockdown. Her books have sold more than 40 million copies and...
AdvocacyThrive Global

COVID 19: Philanthropic Lessons Learned During the Pandemic

In a 2013 Time magazine article, columnist Joel Stein wrote that Millennials (those born between 1982 and 2000) differ significantly from previous generations. Research shows that they lack the empathy that gives them a particular concern for others. Now, the recent pandemic offers Millennials and others who are self-absorbed the opportunity to develop their unselfishness and restore their humanity.
Restaurantsnorthernstar.info

Restaurants understaffed during COVID-19, Americans must return to work

As if mandates to prohibit restaurant dine-in service weren’t enough to negatively impact the industry, restaurants are understaffed and struggling to hire employees due to higher paying unemployment incentives. American citizens are responsible as a collective for reentering the workforce; it’s the only reliance we have to effectively provide business and services to society.
Worldthenationalnews.com

Eid during Covid-19: could the pandemic push Eideyya online?

In his home in Gaziantep, Turkey, Syrian refugee Mohammed does not see the point of giving money to his three-year-old daughter Seba this Eid Al Fitr. The holiday, which marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, is known for its large feasts, indulgent sugary treats and the traditional Eideyya, a sum of cash usually given to children as a gift by adult relatives and friends.
Public HealthNature.com

Assessment of physicians’ resilience level during the COVID-19 pandemic

We aim to assess physicians’ level of resilience and define factors that improve or decrease the resilience level during the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians from hospitals located in areas with different COVID-19 caseload levels, were invited to participate in a national e-survey between April and May 2020. Study participants were mainly emergency physicians, and anaesthesiologists, infectious disease consultants, and intensive care. The survey assessed participant’s characteristics, factors potentially associated with resilience, and resilience using the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (RISC-25), with higher scores indicative of greater resilience. Factors associated with the resilience score were assessed using a multivariable linear regression. Of 451 responding physicians involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, 442 were included (98%). Age was 36.1 ± 10.3 years and 51.8% were male; 63% worked in the emergency department (n = 282), 10.4% in anesthesiology (n = 46), 9.9% in infectious disease department (n = 44), 4.8% in intensive care unit (n = 21) or other specialties (n = 49). The median RISC-25 score was at 69 (IQR 62–75). Factors associated with higher RISC scores were anesthesia as a specialty, parenthood, no previous history of anxiety or depression and nor increased anxiety. To conclude, this study is the first to characterize levels of resilience among physicians involved in COVID-19 unit. Our data points to certain protective characteristics and some detrimental factors, such as anxiety or depression, that could be amenable to remediating or preventing strategies to promote resilience and support caregivers in a pandemic.
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Anushka Sharma Thanks Healthcare and Frontline Workers for ‘Working Tirelessly’ During the COVID-19 Crisis in India

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, on Sunday, to thank all the healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts as India fights the second wave of the deadly Covid-19. She posted a video with pictures of doctors, policemen and ambulances and wrote: “Thank You, A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you.” Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Start Campaign To Raise Funds For COVID-19 Relief.
Maryland StateWJLA

'Life-changing': Maryland nurse who had COVID shares experience working during a pandemic

Just in the state of Maryland, there are more than 73,000 registered nurses and 7News is celebrating them during nurses appreciation week. Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has been the hospital at the forefront of research and information during this pandemic. And it is where 7News' John Gonzalez spent six days with COVID-19. Throughout his ordeal, he dealt with an amazing team of doctors and nurses and was also blessed to stay in close contact with other physicians and medical personnel throughout the region.
Public Healthbizjournals

Women bearing more during pandemic, reader survey says

It turns out Business Journals readers are a resilient bunch. Thirteen months of quarantining, constant nasal swabs and back-to-back video meetings have done little to dampen the spirits of respondents to a recent mental wellness in the workplace survey launched by American City Business Journals. In fact, well north of 80% say they are satisfied with their jobs and motivated to do their best for their employers, and the majority say their workplace stress has been unchanged or even decreased since the Covid-19 pandemic sent much of corporate America from downtown towers and office parks to the dining rooms, home offices and tricked-out garages of its workers.
Dallas, TXkeranews.org

Helping India From Half The World Away During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Shailesh Shah is the president of the India Association of North Texas. He talks about their efforts to help families in India and North Texas. The news of more than 100 million Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 stands in stark contrast to the deepening crisis in India. India reported more than 400,000 new infections yesterday alone. And for Indian Americans in North Texas, this all hits close to home.
Family Relationshipsaappublications.org

Restricting Parents at the Bedside During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In pediatrics, we take care of children and families. A core value, irrespective of the specialty we practice, is our partnership with the child’s parent or guardian. The parent, guardian, or family member at the bedside are critical members of the care team. Although restrictions to visitation during influenza season, for example, or in intensive care settings are not uncommon, hospital-wide visitor restriction as a result of COVID-19 is different. Our adult colleagues instituted a no visitor policy during the first surge in our region and the children’s hospital limited visitation to 1 parent or guardian to mitigate risks of community and in-hospital transmission of COVID-19. Key stakeholders continue to revise the visitation policy as cases decline or surge with limited evidence-based guidance.
Pharmaceuticalskentlive.news

The two key reasons people refuse to have a Covid vaccine

The main concerns of people who are hesitant about getting a coronavirus jab are around the vaccines being safe or necessary, according to research. People who were uncertain about getting a jab, or who were unwilling or unable, had given “considerable thought” to the prospect and were not ‘anti-vaccers’, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.