"First Mover" checks in with experts on the bitcoin selloff as Elon Musk hints at Tesla's dumping of its bitcoin holdings. Lindsay Joo of BitBull Capital joins our markets discussion. Plus, John Wu of Ava Labs, which launched the proof-of-stake Avalanche blockchain, discusses proof-of-stake over bitcoin's proof-of-work. And, last but not least, Tax Day is here; what you need to know for your cryptocurrency investments. "First Mover" talks taxes with Amy Kim of the Chamber of Digital Commerce.