Daniel Radcliffe's Wand and Glasses from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Are Going Up for Auction

One Harry Potter fan decided to replace the wands in the movie with guns, and fans find it strange but very humorous. Mighty Mopar was up to some of their hijinks and the clip from August began making the rounds again. The VFX work to drop this many firearms into the movie is staggering. As is the necessary animation to have all the clips dropping and what not. However, it’s hard to shake the strange sensation of a gun in a world where there are wizards who fly on brooms and witches who fight werewolves. But, fantasy settings can be weird places sometimes. In the description for the clip, Mopar calls Harry Potter “John Wick Jr.” and now we all are probably wondering what in the world Daniel Radcliffe would look like in such a project. (If you’re reading this without picturing that meme of him holding the two guns, then what are we doing here?)