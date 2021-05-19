newsbreak-logo
Daniel Radcliffe's Wand and Glasses from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Are Going Up for Auction

By Katie Campione
Posted by 
People
People
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Potter fans will soon have the chance to score some major memorabilia!. The original wand and glasses worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the two Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows films will be auctioned by Prop Store Ultimate Collectibles next month. The store will be holding a live auction...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Evanna Lynch
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Carrie Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Celebrity News#Star Wars Costumes#The Prop Store#Harry Potter Fans#Wand#Glasses#A K A Luna Lovegood#The Mask#Entertainment Memorabilia#Star Trek#Films#London
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

International Harry Potter Day 2021: 12 Magical Facts Potterheads May Not Know

International Harry Potter Day is celebrated on the 2nd day of May. To commemorate this day, interesting tidbits about the films were shared by multiple sources. The story of the boy with a scar has already been ingrained in the memory of people around the world. This is why on International Harry Potter Day, celebrated on the 2nd day of May, we commemorate the fictional world JK Rowling made and the movies that brought it to life.
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Aiming for 2022 Reopening

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is hoping to conjure up a 2022 reopening according to a recent report. The New York Times has the details about the entire effort to get the play back up and running. As with most high-profile shows, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a pause in touring and local showings alike in America. But, with things looking like they’re on the upswing, people are getting hopeful about next year’s prospects. Over in Australia, the Princess Theatre is already reopened. But, in the UK, the Cursed Child won’t get to draw the curtain up until at least October of this year. So, there’s a ton of different responses to the idea of bringing the play back. In America, the Harry Potter show has been a unqualified smash-hit. They’ve gobbled up awards and ticket sales are through the roof. (As you would expect with this franchise.)
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Video Replaces All Wands With Guns

One Harry Potter fan decided to replace the wands in the movie with guns, and fans find it strange but very humorous. Mighty Mopar was up to some of their hijinks and the clip from August began making the rounds again. The VFX work to drop this many firearms into the movie is staggering. As is the necessary animation to have all the clips dropping and what not. However, it’s hard to shake the strange sensation of a gun in a world where there are wizards who fly on brooms and witches who fight werewolves. But, fantasy settings can be weird places sometimes. In the description for the clip, Mopar calls Harry Potter “John Wick Jr.” and now we all are probably wondering what in the world Daniel Radcliffe would look like in such a project. (If you’re reading this without picturing that meme of him holding the two guns, then what are we doing here?)
Milwaukee, WItmpresale.com

Harry Potter in Milwaukee, WI – presale code

The Harry Potter presale password has finally been posted: For a little while you can buy tickets before the public!!!. Seems to us like this is probably your best chance ever to see Harry Potter live in Milwaukee. Here is what we know about the Harry Potter show:. Presale. Start:...
MoviesPosted by
102.5 KISS FM

10 Reasons Han Solo is Basically a Texan in Space

If you ask most people who their favorite Star Wars character is, the odds of them naming anyone other than Han Solo are approximately three thousand seven hundred and twenty to one. As a kid, I was obsessed with Darth Vader. Then the prequels came along and we found out...
Moviesuploadvr.com

Harry Potter VR Experiences Coming To New York This Summer

Location-based Harry Potter VR experiences will be available at the Harry Potter store opening this summer in New York. The new store will feature two entirely new experiences for Harry Potter fans. The store itself has large props recreated from the movies and totals 21,000 square feet across three floors. It’s located at 935 Broadway and is set to open on June 3.
Relationshipsmerricksart.com

How We Handle Harry Potter In Our Home

We’re big Harry Potter fans in our family, and I’ve slowly started to read them with my boys. Here’s how we handle it in our family, when we started reading them, and other answers to your questions!. Let’s talk about reading Harry Potter to your kids. Every time I mention...
MoviesCollider

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: “You Have to Make It Your Own”

It’s not entirely common for one actor to take over a role for another actor, and it’s certainly more of a challenge when that role is tied to one of the most popular franchises in the world. But that’s the task ahead of Mads Mikkelsen as it relates to Fantastic Beasts 3, as the Another Round actor signed on to take over the main role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp who stepped down from the franchise.