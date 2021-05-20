The One-Story House Plan That Has Stolen Our Design-Loving Hearts

We have big plans to transform our laundry room quickly and on a budget! Check out our final laundry room design plans (and the 2 designs that Joe rejected, lol)!. Hello!!!! If you follow me on Instagram you know that we are about to give our laundry room makeover in our current house. Do you remember our first laundry room makeover for only $71 in our old house? It was my FIRST ever blog post, believe it or not! And then we gave it a better makeover about 7 years later (right before we sold it last year). So in case it isn't obvious, I love a good laundry room makeover. I believe we should love EVERY room in our homes, even laundry rooms, pantries, etc.