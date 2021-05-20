newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The One-Story House Plan That Has Stolen Our Design-Loving Hearts

By Cameron Beall
The Daily South
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to build your next dream home? Well, this single story cottage, house plan SL-2054 — The Loudon, designed by Bridgewater has it all for you. Allen Patterson Builders, long time members of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, have been busy building variations of this plan in Habersham, a Southern Living inspired community in Beaufort, South Carolina. It was first built as the 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home with interior design by K.Lo Style & Design. Perfect for the Lowcountry, but truly a home that belongs anywhere. Here's why:

www.southernliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floor Space#Storage Space#Living Space#Open Space#K Lo Style Design#Southerners#The Loudon Plan#Quaint Cottage Design#House Plan Sl 2054#Barn Doors#Open Living Spaces#Stolen#Sq Ft#Mill Work#Habersham#Busy Families#Style#Space Usability#Beaufort#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Family home in great location

This home is located at 3535 Westminster Road in Sebring. It being offered for sale at $230,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus. Wow! Don’t let this one slip by you. This three-bedroom, two-bath home includes a den/office plus an oversized garage. This home has an excellent floor plan and is open between the living, dining and kitchen area.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

A Simple Guide to Designing a Beach House

Originally Posted On: A Simple Guide to Designing a Beach House (curiosityhuman.com) Are you looking to design the beach house of your dreams?. Well, you’ve probably got a lot of different ideas flying around your head. You might have been to friends’ beach houses or seen really nice beach houses on TV. So, it can be hard to boil all that information down and just come up with the right design.
Interior Designdesignertrapped.com

Laundry Room Design Plans

We have big plans to transform our laundry room quickly and on a budget! Check out our final laundry room design plans (and the 2 designs that Joe rejected, lol)!. Hello!!!! If you follow me on Instagram you know that we are about to give our laundry room makeover in our current house. Do you remember our first laundry room makeover for only $71 in our old house? It was my FIRST ever blog post, believe it or not! And then we gave it a better makeover about 7 years later (right before we sold it last year). So in case it isn't obvious, I love a good laundry room makeover. I believe we should love EVERY room in our homes, even laundry rooms, pantries, etc.
Interior Designlivingetc.com

Insider a designer's quirky SoHo loft apartment that might be small in size but is huge on style

Situated in a classic cast-iron building in the heart of New York's vibrant SoHo, this two-bedroom loft apartment is home to designer Jessie Schuster. Now, we always love getting an insight into designer's homes. We are so used to seeing how they bring to life other people's visions, but seeing how they choose to design and decorate their own homes it's like they are sharing a secret into what their true style looks like.
Real EstatePosted by
Motor1.com

This Totally Normal-Looking House For Sale Has A 25-Car Garage

House buying can be a menial task but if you're a car nut with several vehicles to consider, that can be a headache. So what's your ultimate dream house? A conservative yet nifty six-car garage under $400K? A posh and incredibly convenient trackside garage in Minnesota? Or maybe you want to splurge and go all-in for the gorgeous Aston Martin-designed home that has a 2,000-foot-long driveway?
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

Luna Tiny House with Floor-To-Ceiling Glass Wall is Chic and Affordable

Designed by David Latimer of New Frontier Tiny Homes, this custom Luna Tiny Home is built by Liberation Tiny Homes. This compact tiny house features an asymmetric roofline and a floor-to-glass wall that maximizes outdoor views from the inside. It is described as New Frontier Tiny Homes’ most affordable tiny house model.
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

NEW HOUSE: MUDROOM DESIGN BOARD

I LOVE a mudroom. I am not even kidding. . . a mudroom is a must for me. No matter what size home I live in for the rest of my life I will always have some designated mudroom/drop zone. I like having a designated spot for all the “stuff” especially with kids. The farmhouse doesn’t have a mudroom, but I have set up an area to function as one. The mudroom is a space that can be fun and functional and I am so excited about ours in the new home. Here is our mudroom design board.
Interior Designtheclevelandamerican.com

Andina & Tapia decorate a space in Gancedo

The Gancedo flagship at Velázquez 38 is a living and changing space in which there are always surprises to discover. Because regardless of the fabrics, wallpapers, carpets, or curtains that we can see in your showroom, in Gancedo they always have a space dedicated to art, design and creativity. The...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Coolest Under-$25 Decor Objects for Your Living Room Shelves, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. An eye-catching decor item can turn a simple bookshelf into a stylish living room shelfie in seconds. When it comes to styling shelves in your living room, you must look beyond books,” says interior designer Jenelle Lovings. “The living room is the primary entertainment space in most homes, and bookshelves provide an opportunity to display decor items that can spark conversations.”
Palestine, TXHerald-Press

One house, two stories: Moms thriving in renovated Victorian

Evelyn James and Joyce Allen are roommates, but they’re also family. Their home is a Victorian on South Magnolia Street, close to just about everything they need, including children and grandchildren. Though their stories are different, both moms have similar needs, and both are thriving in Palestine after moving from...
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Viewpoint House // Jim Caumeron Design

Articulated by camera lens-like extrusions, Jim Caumeron Design has realized ‘viewpoint house’ in a dense subdivision of Quezon city in the Philippines. Organized to highlight views of the outdoors, the dwelling features a warm interior core sheltered by a white concrete ‘hood’ with trapezoidal niches. Jim Caumeron created an L-shaped floor plan to fit the L-shaped site, and the client’s extensive 4306 ft2 (400 m2) space requirements.
Interior Designmansionglobal.com

Contrast New and Vintage to Give a Space ‘Soul,’ Says Cortney Novogratz

Design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz, known collectively as The Novogratz, are not ones to shy away from color or whimsy—or a little chaos for that matter. The husband-and-wife team, who are parents to seven kids, have long been known for their eclectic style and eponymous line of furniture and home decor products, which often juxtapose high and low and new and old. No strangers to renos, last year, the family decided to trade their Manhattan digs of 20 years for a 1926 Los Angeles castle in the Hollywood Hills.
Interior Designrimonthly.com

How to Repurpose Old Furniture

The saying goes, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” But before you kick your hand-me-downs to the curb, try breathing new life into them as useful and stylish pieces for your home. On Island Time. If your kitchen doesn’t come with a sizeable island topped with a gleaming marble...
Interior DesignHello Magazine

9 genius ways to decorate your rental home on a budget

So you've secured an amazing rental property, but now you're unsure how to make it feel like home. From affordable buys to Instagrammable techniques, discover the genius ways to decorated your rented house without breaking the bank…. Check your terms. When you move into a rented place, you may presume...
Real EstateWashingtonian.com

A Victorian Farmhouse For Sale in a DC Suburb Has a 1950s Diner On Site

It sounds like the craziest episode of House Hunters ever: She loves Victorian architecture, he loves 1950s kitsch. How will they ever compromise on a dream home?. The answer is about to be listed for sale in Germantown, where an 1800s farmhouse with a replica 1950s diner on the premises will hit the market Thursday for $1,250,000. In addition to the nearly 4,000-square-foot main house, the seven-acre property includes a historic corn crib, extensive gardens with a koi pond, a peacock pavilion (which, yes, once held actual peacocks), and an eight-car garage that’s also done up in a retro theme.