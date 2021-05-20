The One-Story House Plan That Has Stolen Our Design-Loving Hearts
Looking to build your next dream home? Well, this single story cottage, house plan SL-2054 — The Loudon, designed by Bridgewater has it all for you. Allen Patterson Builders, long time members of the Southern Living Custom Builder Program, have been busy building variations of this plan in Habersham, a Southern Living inspired community in Beaufort, South Carolina. It was first built as the 2020 Southern Living Showcase Home with interior design by K.Lo Style & Design. Perfect for the Lowcountry, but truly a home that belongs anywhere. Here's why:www.southernliving.com