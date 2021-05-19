Erick Fedde is vaccinated and tested positive. Max Scherzer feels he should be able to play.
CHICAGO — For the second time this season, and the second time in seven weeks, the Washington Nationals are dealing with a positive coronavirus test and trying to contain the spread. But while April’s outbreak reached 11 players and two staff members, this situation is already different: Erick Fedde, the player who tested positive, was vaccinated with a Johnson & Johnson shot earlier this season. And the team has determined that Tanner Rainey, who has not been vaccinated, was the only player who had to quarantine after Fedde’s positive result turned up Wednesday morning.www.washingtonpost.com