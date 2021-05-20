newsbreak-logo
Massive Bet Placed on Lakers Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar
 8 hours ago

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors later in the evening on Wednesday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The two teams have superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry, who have not played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals.

One gambler is very confident in James and the Lakers on Wednesday night and went as far as to wager $54,000 for not a great return on their money considering that large of a bet.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported on the bet, and his Tweet can be seen below.

The Lakers are 6-point favorites in Los Angeles against the Warriors on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS BEAT HORNETS TO ADVANCE: The Indiana Pacers smacked the Charlotte Hornets at home in Indiana during the first-ever play-in tournament game and now advance on to play Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards in a battle for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • STEPH AGAINST LEBRON: The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors in the play-in game on Wednesday evening at Staples Center. The duel between LeBron James and Steph Curry is the first time they have played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals. CLICK HERE
Indianapolis, IN
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

