Massive Bet Placed on Lakers Against Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors later in the evening on Wednesday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The two teams have superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry, who have not played each other in the playoffs since the 2018 NBA Finals.
One gambler is very confident in James and the Lakers on Wednesday night and went as far as to wager $54,000 for not a great return on their money considering that large of a bet.
Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported on the bet, and his Tweet can be seen below.
The Lakers are 6-point favorites in Los Angeles against the Warriors on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel
More on the Lakers can be read here.
