As playoffs approach, Brooklyn Nets' James Harden says he's 'all about winning' and not worried about his stats

By Malika Andrews
ESPN
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- After a regular season riddled with injuries, the Brooklyn Nets are entering the NBA playoffs as close to fully healthy as they've been all season. Star guard James Harden, who missed over five weeks with a hamstring strain, was available to play in just two games during the final month of the regular season, and he wasn't scoring at quite the same level as he was before he got hurt.

