As playoffs approach, Brooklyn Nets' James Harden says he's 'all about winning' and not worried about his stats

With three games left in the regular season, the Nets are still hopeful of seeing James Harden suit up before Sunday’s finale. But they still aren’t saying when. “Hopefully we get a look at him before the end of the year,” said Steve Nash, who wouldn’t hazard a guess whether that comes Wednesday against the Spurs. “I couldn’t put a percentage on it. We have to see. It’s continually monitored in this situation. But I think the idea is that he plays in one of these last three games.