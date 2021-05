Chino Moya has style, and style is his saving grace. Without it, Undergods, his mise en abyme-obsessed feature debut, wouldn’t be worth watching outside of a few glorious moments of Kate Dickie coming unhinged. Undergods has ideas about the perils posed by capitalism to every sad bastard living in capitalist societies who doesn’t already have first pick on the food chain: Theirs is a neverending and fruitless scrabble to the top, made tragic by a refusal to accept the futility of the hustle. But every and any movie about capitalism expresses the same ideas, and Moya doesn’t add much to the critique outside of slick aesthetics and bravura craftsmanship.