Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Space Force Bets On Two New Constellations

Aviation Week
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is revamping the future of its most sensitive satellite communications. The Pentagon has in the past leveraged a single multimission satellite constellation for both strategic nuclear and classified tactical communications. These satellites are responsible for ensuring the military can... U.S. Space Force Bets On Two New Constellations is...

aviationweek.com
#Satellite Constellation#U S#Aviation Technology#Emerging Technology#Technology Policy#Communications Technology#U S Space Force#The Pentagon
