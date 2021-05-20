U.S. Space Force Bets On Two New Constellations

SpaceX will launch a national security mission for the United States Space Force (USSF). The classified payload, designated as 'USSF-67,' will launch atop a powerful Falcon Heavy rocket. The United States Department of Defense published a document on Wednesday, May 12, announcing SpaceX has been awarded a contract modification of over $16 million ($16,737,600) dollars more to "add mission-unique launch services" to the USSF-67 mission under the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 program. The previous award for this mission was around $316 million, the contract modification brings the contract award to total over $332 million. “Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be completed Oct. 2, 2022,” the award announcement states.