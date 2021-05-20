The Truth About Halston's Friendship With Liza Minnelli
One of the central relationships in Ryan Murphy's "Halston" series on Netflix is the fashion designer's friendship with Liza Minnelli. Liza was Halston's muse and inspired a lot of his iconic designs. In "Halston," they meet when he attends one of her performances. In real life, it was Minnelli's godmother, Kay Thompson, who introduced them. Minnelli fell in love with a Halston design at Bloomingdale's, so Thompson took her to meet Halston at his studio. Minnelli told Harper's Bazaar in 2011, "We got along instantly, and he became my fashion mate. I did what he said. He really took care of me."www.nickiswift.com