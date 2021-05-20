newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Truth About Halston's Friendship With Liza Minnelli

By Amy Lamare
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the central relationships in Ryan Murphy's "Halston" series on Netflix is the fashion designer's friendship with Liza Minnelli. Liza was Halston's muse and inspired a lot of his iconic designs. In "Halston," they meet when he attends one of her performances. In real life, it was Minnelli's godmother, Kay Thompson, who introduced them. Minnelli fell in love with a Halston design at Bloomingdale's, so Thompson took her to meet Halston at his studio. Minnelli told Harper's Bazaar in 2011, "We got along instantly, and he became my fashion mate. I did what he said. He really took care of me."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Bianca Jagger
Person
Liza Minnelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Fashion Designer#Muse#Truth About Halston#Bloomingdale#Harper S Bazaar#Cnn#Vanity Fair#Love#Relationship#Filmmakers#Iconic Designs#Heels#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Krysta Rodriguez on Playing Liza Minnelli and How ‘Smash’ Prepared Her for ‘Halston’

“Getting out of my own head should be the title of my autobiography.”. That’s the first thing Krysta Rodriguez says in a Zoom conversation about her new role as the legendary Liza Minnelli in Netflix’s limited series “Halston.” To be fair, though, this quick quip is in response to a question posed about whether preparing to portray such a well-known figure is as much mental as it is physical.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Halston Family Blasts Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series About Late Fashion Icon

Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Netflix series Halston has come under fire from the influential fashion designer’s family. Ewan McGregor is set to portray the late fashion icon in the show, which debuts on the streamer Friday, May 14. However, Halston’s relatives claim they weren’t consulted about the series and have slammed it as “an inaccurate, fictionalized account” of the famed fashion designer.
Designers & CollectionsElle

Halston Was The Original Influencer

Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. Roy Halston Frowick didn’t take well to being alone. When he left his childhood home in Indiana, far from the mythical coasts, he dropped two of his names like last season's castoffs, adopted a chic mononym, and headed straight for more densely populated pastures: first Chicago, then New York City. It was in Manhattan that he reinvented himself as a fashion phenom and Studio 54 fixture, surrounded by a rotating Lazy Susan of beautiful people, speaking in a clipped, affected accent that became his signature. He didn't vertically climb the ranks of society so much as he horizontally insulated himself with people, including the model coterie that André Leon Talley christened “the Halstonettes.”
Celebritiesthefocus.news

Halston and Andy Warhol's 'iconic' Studio 54 relationship explored

New Netflix miniseries Halston premieres today, starring Ewan McGregor as the eponymous fashion designer, Roy Halston Frowick, star of Studio 54. How did Halston and Andy Warhol meet, and what happened to their relationship?. When did Halston meet Andy Warhol?. American fashion designer Halston and Andy Warhol, a leading figure...
Beauty & Fashionthecinemaholic.com

How Did Halston Die?

Netflix’s miniseries ‘Halston’ chronicles the life and times of famous fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, whose claim to fame was simple yet highly fashionable women’s clothing in the 1970s. A brilliant visionary and an equally talented designer, Halston’s designs were considered to be much ahead of his times. They created an uproar in the fashion world that can only be rivaled by a few handfuls.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Watch Krysta Rodriguez Channel Liza Minnelli on Stage in Sneak Peek of Netflix's Halston

Krysta Rodriguez is bringing Liza Minnelli's dynamic stage presence and signature mannerisms to life in Netflix's upcoming series Halston. Ahead of the May 14 premiere of the limited series — which follows the life and career of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick — PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of Rodriguez, 36, playing the Oscar-winning actress, singer and dancer in the premiere episode.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The Halston Family Says That Netflix's Show About the Designer Is "Inaccurate"

Netflix's Halston isn't sitting well with the late designer's camp. Representatives from the Halston Archives and Family condemned the show in a statement Monday, calling it "an inaccurate, fictionalized account" and noting that the designer's family was not consulted for the project. "The HALSTON Archives remains the only definitive and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Real Story Behind Netflix’s Halston

Viewers who have lamented the lack of a fabulously chic, binge-worthy new series in the wake of 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit have a brand-new hit to look forward to this spring. Halston—a five-part biopic from Ryan Murphy—lands on May 14, spilling the larger-than-life story of Roy Halston Frowick (known mononymously as Halston, the man who changed American fashion forever) onto our small screens. Ewan McGregor plays the title role, flanked by “Halstonettes” Krysta Rodriguez (as Liza Minnelli) and Rebecca Dayan (Elsa Peretti). If you haven’t already watched the throbbing trailer, here it is in all of its bedazzling, F-bomb-dropping glory.
Designers & CollectionsVulture

Halston Premiere Recap: Brand Awareness

It seems inevitable that reviews for Halston, the new Netflix biopic about the eponymous fashion designer, will end up comparing the career of its subject to that of its most famous executive producer: Ryan Murphy. Although this miniseries is created by playwright Sharr White and based on author Steven Gaines’s biography Simply Halston, it comes as part of Murphy’s ridiculously large Netflix deal. And at this stage of his career, simply saying the name “Ryan Murphy” means something. The shows he has produced (with others) for FX like Nip/Tuck, American Horror Story, and Pose helped TV fans come to associate his name with boundary-pushing and the promise of a you-ain’t-seen-nothing-like-it story. Teen dramedies like the WB’s Popular and Fox’s Glee trafficked in the sardonic and gave that genre more bite.
TV & VideosPlaybill

Watch Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli Performing ‘Liza With a Z’ in

Well, that's one way to kick off a show. Check out a clip of Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli performing “Liza With a Z” from the premiere episode of Halston, streaming on Netflix May 14, above. Below, cast members Rodriguez, Ewan McGregor, and David Pittu chat with Playbill about the performance, meeting with Liza herself, and the Ryan Murphy series’ other hidden theatre connections.
Beauty & FashionEsquire

How the Halston Cast Compares to the Real Life People They Play

At John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration, Jackie Kennedy arrived in a dome-shaped hat unlike anything the other women at the ceremony were wearing. It was a defining moment for her as a fashion icon, but also for Roy Halston Frowick, who was at the time the hat maker at Bergdorf Goodman. His design exploded with popularity overnight.
TV & VideosPosted by
WWD

Netflix’s ‘Halston’ Does Not Reflect the Real Halston, His Family Says

Netflix’s new series “Halston” has yet to air, but relatives of the famed designer have made a preemptive strike. Set to debut Friday with Ewan McGregor playing the New York empire-building designer, the biopic has already gained a lot of buzz in fashion and media circles. The quintessential American designer rose from Midwestern roots to global fame with merely one moniker. His understated minimalist designs emboldened women in the 1970s with a newfound freedom that suited the shifting cultural times.
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

Halston: the almost forgotten icon now getting a Netflix biopic

From Bianca Jagger’s dresses at Studio 54 to Jackie Kennedy’s pillbox hat and Liza Minnelli’s stage outfits, the fashion designer Roy Halston – or simply Halston – was the last word in American glamour in the late 1960s and 70s. Now, with the Netflix series Halston telling his story, that name is set to hit the radar of another generation. It comes at a good time – Halston’s disco-worthy designs could provide the perfect inspiration ahead of nightclubs reopening on 21 June in parts of the UK.
TV & Videosmyimperfectlife.com

How factual is Halston, Netflix’s new binge-worthy series?

If you're a fashion fiend, you’ll want to set aside time to marathon Halston, Netflix’s new limited series centered on the namesake ‘70s fashion icon, this weekend. The glamorous, tumultuous story is already causing a buzz, but it appears the late designer’s family isn’t terribly pleased with the way he has been depicted.