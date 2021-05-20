newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nederland, CO

Read in Ned: Springtime in our mountain lives?

By Nederland Community Library
themtnear.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCathy Grace, Nederland. Well, it might be springtime in the Rockies … and it might be springtime in the long siege with Covid. We’re not assuming anything, but it is all feeling more hopeful, isn’t it? With the sun getting higher and stronger every day, quickly melting the snow that keeps falling (and falling and falling); and with more of us getting vaccinated by the day, we can actually get out of our homes and see other people’s faces again occasionally. Things are looking up!

themtnear.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nederland, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springtime#Volunteers#Beautiful Things#The Sun#Beautiful Music#Rockies#Royal We#Snow#Free Spirits#Dancing#Arcs#Crafts#Craft Projects#Community#June#Zoom Storytimes#Book Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Christmasharrisondaily.com

Springtime in the Rockies

That first hint of life beginning anew, the annual transformation,. its throat in long tubercular coughs that turn rain into birdshot, sleet into ice,. ice into snowflakes shaped like goatheads or bob wire,. Not falling but slicing by you like shrapnel, sandblasting your face,. freezing your rein hand into a...
CyclingDaily Hampshire Gazette

Photos: Three-wheeling springtime

FLORENCE – Students from JFK Middle School’s Gaining Opportunity Through Active Learning and Support, or GOALS, program got a chance to try out adaptive cycling at Look Park in Florence on Thursday thanks to a collaboration with All Out Adventures, which provided the single and tandem recumbent trikes. Several students and education support professionals took a walking field trip to the park where they met with AOA staff and learned how to operate the cycles. Then, after a few warm-up laps around the parking lot, all embarked on a complete loop, wagon-train style, around the park.
LifestyleNBC Los Angeles

Mammoth Mountain's Big Ski/Bike/Golf Deal Is Back

May 28-31 (note that your ticket is good for one day only) The deal includes ski slope access, a chance to enjoy the Mammoth Bike Park trails, and 9 holes at the Sierra Star Golf Course. $139. COMPLETING THREE TASKS... over the course of a single day? It sounds like...
Wayne, PAWNEP-TV 16

Springtime at Chanticleer Gardens

WAYNE, Pa. — Chanticleer has been called the most romantic, imaginative, and exciting public garden in America. The garden is a study of textures and forms, where foliage trumps flowers, the gardeners lead the design, and even the drinking fountains are sculptural. It is a garden of pleasure and learning, relaxing yet filled with ideas to take home. Paul gets a tour of what is in bloom for spring.
Kidsfavecrafts.com

Spring Scavenger Hunt

"Keep the kids busy outdoors whether your hiking, camping, or going on a nature walk with this free printable spring scavenger hunt! The bees are buzzing and the flowers are in full bloom, now is the time to get out of the house to stretch your legs and explore what spring has to offer. This printable spring scavenger hunt is fun to take on nature walks with the kids to see how many things they can find along the way! "
FestivalPosted by
Only In Missouri

This New Hot Air Balloon Fest Will Be A Missouri Dream

Summer’s on the horizon, Missouri, and that means our calendars are about to start filling up – if they haven’t already. Even with the pandemic still going on, plenty of annual events are returning while we’re also being introduced to some brand new events. The Great Balloon Glow in Missouri promises an evening of relaxation, […] The post This New Hot Air Balloon Fest Will Be A Missouri Dream appeared first on Only In Your State.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Mill Mountain Theatre hosts first live production since pre-pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre is hosting their first live production since before the pandemic. Their Young Audiences Series presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Middle and high school students have been performing outdoors on the Heights Community Church front lawn. Performances started last weekend, but you...
High SchoolWVNews

Read it, live it

’Tis graduation season. I’ve been asking myself, “Self, what advice could you give these young people?”. Then I happened upon a 2012 commencement speech called “You Are Not Special” given by David McCullough Jr., an English teacher at Wellesley High School. Maybe you’ve heard it or pieces of it. Maybe you’ve read “You are Not Special.” It was published in book form in 2014.
creativeloafing.com

Mothers Day Picnic in Paradise with Live Music

Pick up your Mom's favorite meal and meet her at Paradise Garden for a lovely picnic at one of our many outdoor tables, with live music featuring the Big City String Band serenading the special occasion from noon-2pm, weather permitting. Please reserve your table in advance, by calling 706-808-0800. Admission is $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 12 and under are free, & dogs are welcome! (You may also bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.) (You may also come without Mom.)
Lifestylemassapequaobserver.com

Springtime, A Time To Smile

A lot has happened in the past month. Many celebrations and time honored traditions have been kept. From Passover, through Easter and Ramadan, to Israel Independence Day and United Jerusalem Day. Americans of all religions should be grateful that we have religious freedom in our great nation and can celebrate many joyous occasions.
Boats & WatercraftsTwin Falls Times-News

Share your boat, bike, or hike adventure photos

Pictures of kayaking white water rapids, biking or hiking a forest trail or simply enjoying being outside are spring pastimes. Let’s show you off having fun in the Magic Valley. Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ boating, biking or hiking photographs. We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Tapping into the ways moms enrich our lives

If you’re a mother of young children, perhaps you’ve already enjoyed breakfast in bed accompanied by a single rose or a mini bouquet of posies. Maybe you’re looking forward to being with family, all fully vaccinated, at a socially distanced brunch on the patio of her favorite restaurant. Even a...
Gardeningindianapublicmedia.org

Come Springtime, Thank Phytochromes

D: Oh look, Yaël, some flowers outside are budding. Looks like spring is coming early this year. Y: Well, Don, they're the molecules we have to thank for those flowers budding. Phytochromes in plants detect light and temperature, which control how quickly plants grow. D: How does that work, exactly?
Paso Robles, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Live sensory/autism-friendly show at the library encourages reading

–Color your world with a live, high-energy music and comedy show for all ages on Thursday, June 17 at 11 a.m. “Reading Rocks” encourages reading and a love of books by engaging children (and adults) with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. Best of all, it’s inclusive for all children, including those on the autism spectrum. Each song is designed to help them learn, dance, sing, and have fun, all while learning why reading is so important for their future and a great way to spend their free time.
GardeningTimes-Herald

The Garden Shed: Springtime dilemma

It happens every spring: just enough warmth to entice us into the outdoors, but still way too cold to plant. The only things growing are the weeds and grasses. By the time we warm up and dry out enough to work in our gardens, the quackgrass, galinsoga, chickweed, mint, Gill-over-the-ground or whatever you are plagued with have taken over, especially at the edges of your beds. What to do?
Escalon, CAescalontimes.com

Families Enjoy Park Fun

May 2 was a fun day for all in Escalon, as the city’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a variety of festivities for Sunday in the Park, the first time in more than a year the event has been staged. Timed to coincide with the approaching Mother’s Day observance, there were...
Theater & DanceMessenger

Local dance center hosting recital, spring festival

Hoping to bring back some normalcy, Steller Dance Center will be having a recital along with a spring festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Owner Natalia Gordon said she felt like much was taken away from the kids this past year, and hopes the festival helps push things back toward normal for the kids and their families.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Purple Rose To Live Read Newest Play

The theater is surviving in Chelsea. lockdown stages across the world, but the Purple Rose is launching a new production by hosting a zoom live reading of Alvaro Saar Rios’ new play, Piggsville. “It’s just after the first draft. It’s got to the point where I had to let it...
Lifestylelakotatimes.com

Springtime across Lakota Country

I grew up living many adventures here on the Pine Ridge homeland and one thing I’ll always love is getting to see the seasons happen right before your eyes. I would like to start this week’s Lakota Country Adventure about this beautiful spring time that’s happening now. Although it does seem a little dry, I know we’re all hoping that we come out of this drought. However, for right now I’m sure we are all just happy for nicer warm weather. It seemed like spring is here but old man winter has this habit of trying to hang on, and this past week we went back to cold. Heck some of us had to cut up wood and go back into winter mode. Spring is actually farther along than it feels. Believe it or not spring is here. I always measure spring by the buffalo calves being born. When I see the buffalo calves on the ground or following their mother, I feel safe. It means we are no longer going to be snowed in for long periods. We could still get snowed in and caught off guard but it won’t be for a long spell. There is a comfort to seeing newborn buffalo calves.