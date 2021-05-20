Read in Ned: Springtime in our mountain lives?
Cathy Grace, Nederland. Well, it might be springtime in the Rockies … and it might be springtime in the long siege with Covid. We’re not assuming anything, but it is all feeling more hopeful, isn’t it? With the sun getting higher and stronger every day, quickly melting the snow that keeps falling (and falling and falling); and with more of us getting vaccinated by the day, we can actually get out of our homes and see other people’s faces again occasionally. Things are looking up!themtnear.com