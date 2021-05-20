Read in Ned: Springtime in our mountain lives?

I grew up living many adventures here on the Pine Ridge homeland and one thing I’ll always love is getting to see the seasons happen right before your eyes. I would like to start this week’s Lakota Country Adventure about this beautiful spring time that’s happening now. Although it does seem a little dry, I know we’re all hoping that we come out of this drought. However, for right now I’m sure we are all just happy for nicer warm weather. It seemed like spring is here but old man winter has this habit of trying to hang on, and this past week we went back to cold. Heck some of us had to cut up wood and go back into winter mode. Spring is actually farther along than it feels. Believe it or not spring is here. I always measure spring by the buffalo calves being born. When I see the buffalo calves on the ground or following their mother, I feel safe. It means we are no longer going to be snowed in for long periods. We could still get snowed in and caught off guard but it won’t be for a long spell. There is a comfort to seeing newborn buffalo calves.