Van Wert Civic Theatre is thrilled to announce the return of live theatre. Last Tango in Little Grimley opens Friday, May 7 for a six-performance run. This 45-minute comedic romp features four actors who portray members of a local dramatic society. Actually, they are the only four members left. If this group is to survive, they must take drastic action. How will they sell enough tickets to stay afloat and pay off some debts? Sex… or rather the promise of a sizzling, sexy show. They predict their scheme will work. But will it?