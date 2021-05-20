Kilo with Sumter Sheriff's Dept. wears his new ballistics vest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested and charged after he was found with metal roofing that was reported stolen from a lot on Donnie Street. Deputies say they arrested 57-year-old Joseph Albert Hilton Jr. on May 13 and charged him with Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less with an enhancement because we has two or more property crime convictions.