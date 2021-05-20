Kilo with Sumter Sheriff's Dept. wears his new ballistics vest
Sumter County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Kilo, named in honor of fallen deputy Cpl. Andrew Gillette of Sumter, wears his new K-9 Storm Patrol SWAT Kevlar vest. Gillette's call sign was Kilo 8. The vest was purchased through community donations and ordered with the assistance of Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, an organization that assists law enforcement agencies in outfitting working dogs with kevlar vests. In another effort to honor Gillette, Kilo's vest contains a message embroidered in his memory.www.theitem.com