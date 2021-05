By Clemente Lisi – NEW YORK, NY (May 17, 2021) US Soccer Players – The MLS season is still young, but we’re already seeing some trends emerge. A year after the pandemic upended the start of the 2020 season, Major League Soccer is experiencing that sense of normalcy the world so much craves. Well, at least in some markets. There’s nothing normal about the Canadian teams playing home games in the US or places where there’s no or limited attendance. Atlanta showed what may soon be possible in other cities, the kind of MLS we remember.