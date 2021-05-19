newsbreak-logo
Reports: Child rescued after falling through open subway grate in Brooklyn playground

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
 18 hours ago
A New York City child is safe after falling through an open subway grate while playing at a Brooklyn playground Wednesday evening, according to reports.

WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

