Mental Health

Catholic University professor's suicide prevention treatment deemed ‘well supported’

catholicnewsagency.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catholic University of America announced this week that an intervention for suicide developed by one of its psychology professors performed well in a recent meta-analysis. Professor David Jobes of the school’s psychology department had created the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), “a therapeutic framework” for treating suicidal patients, the university said in a May 17 press release.

www.catholicnewsagency.com
