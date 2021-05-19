newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to establish commission to investigate Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

By Juliegrace Brufke
New York Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House passed legislation to create an independent “9/11-style” commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol in a 252-175 vote on Wednesday. Under the legislation, each party would select five commissioners with expertise in national security and law enforcement to look into the security shortcomings that allowed a mob of pro-Trump rioters to breach the Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the election results. Current government officials would be barred from serving on the panel, which would be tasked with issuing a report by the end of the year with its findings and recommendations to prevent similar instances of violence in the future.

nypost.com
