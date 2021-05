Police at 2:41 a.m. May 9 went to Smith and Pearl roads for a car that ran off the road and struck several trees. The caller said the car was driving all over the roadway. It was last seen on Pearl with its hazardous lights flashing. An officer saw the car moving on Pearl Road. It had a flat front right passenger side tire. The car slowed down and shifted into park while it was still moving after seeing the cruiser’s emergency lights. The driver had a difficult time finding the window control to lower it. When it opened, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol from the car and the motorist was not wearing a seat belt. Her eyes were glassy. The driver handed the officer a handful of paperwork from the glove box after she was asked for her license. A rear seat passenger found the motorist’s driver’s license on the floor and handed it to the officer. He asked the driver what happened to her car. She said she drove over the curb. She appeared to be very confused. She slowly opened her door and moved her seat back all the way after the officer asked her to exit the car. She had to be escorted off the roadway to the sidewalk for safety. The driver had a difficult time keeping her balance and walking in a straight line. She said she came from a club in Cleveland and consumed alcoholic beverages but did not feel impaired by them. She was unable to properly perform field sobriety tests and fell several times. She was arrested for drunken driving. A partially filled 20-oz bottle of alcoholic lemonade was found in the driver’s side rear door cupholder. The rear seat passenger said she was drinking it. She was issued a citation for having an opened container in a car. The driver took a breath test at 3:33 a.m. at the station and measured a .192 blood alcohol content level. She was also cited for failure to control, not wearing a seat belt and a high alcohol level. Due to her being 18, she was also issued an underage alcohol consumption citation..