Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park now open

It feels like a Townhouse! This beautiful luxury town-home style condo situated in the best location in the well-appointed Sonora community. Own private entrance on Sonora Ave, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining & guests. Private gated underground car parking, as well as easy street parking for private entrance access. Lovely open concept, the kitchen to dining and living room, with newer wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with brand new flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient laundry area off kitchen with newer washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, bathroom offers a separate tub & shower, with brand new flooring and toilet. This unit also offers a relaxing balcony with storage closet. Centrally located to major tech companies, light rail and Hwy 87,101 and 280. *** 3D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3iGJ2Vx Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping. Elegant top floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo in prime Cupertino location! Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove, built-in microwave, & newer stainless fridge. The open floor plan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and abundant double pane windows create a bright and roomy feeling. Dining room/living room combo with slider to large private balcony. Bright master suite with spacious walk-in closet, rain shower, and bathtub. Newer high-end laminate flooring and carpeting, newer AO Smith Vertex water heater, and convenient washer/dryer closet in the unit. Stay comfy with central heating and A/C. Enjoy the safety & convenience of the security building, underground parking garage with 2 spaces & guest parking, bike storage area, and elevator. 2 pretty courtyards provide space for outdoor lounging, and a fitness center in the building will inspire you! Near numerous Apple campuses, diverse restaurants, and award-winning Cupertino schools. Bright and open townhome in the Rancho Palma Grande community. The unit features an updated kitchen, open living area, spacious bedrooms, and a large patio/yard. The spacious living room is complete w/ updated concrete fireplace, custom-made bar cabinet made by local artisan, adjacent dining area, & views into serene backyard. Updated kitchen features custom upper cabinets w/ dimmable lighting, updated cabinets/countertops, commercial-grade ceramic tile flooring, professional-grade retro appliances, large sink, & handmade ceramic tile backsplash. Lush, private backyard includes patio area & an array of plants. Upstairs rooms feature cedar flooring in closets, silent retractable ceiling fans, views into lush backyard & Elfa closet system in master. Other features include water-efficient toilets, glass shower tiles, Hansgrohe rain-dance shower head. Safe & quiet complex features no through traffic & large pool/jacuzzi w/ low utilization.