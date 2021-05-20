newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park now open

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNTRk_0a53RwUK00
(Robson Hatsukami Morgan/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) After more than a year hiatus, San Jose’s Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park reopened on Wednesday to the community.

The 68,000 square-foot facility is home to the largest skatepark in California and is equipped with the world’s largest full pipe and vert wall plus an 8.5-acre bike park with various riding zones, according to a press release.

“It's exciting to get the park back in action,” said Kyle Lussier, parks specialist, in a statement. “Our members are eager to get back to shredding the park, and our staff are thrilled to host our Action Sports Camp this summer.”

All guests must purchase a membership to reserve a time slot, which is required to be done in advance.

Those attending the park must follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a face mask, social distancing and a health screening before entering.

“We want all of our visitors to feel safe when they come to visit, which is why Action Sports Park is reopening in COVID-modified phases," said Joe Albayalde, parks facilities supervisor.

Skaters, scooter-riders and bikers must wear proper safety gear such as helmets, knee pads and elbow pads to get inside the park.

Memberships for the Action Sports Park cost a yearly $119 fee and scholarships are available for those who qualify.

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
1K+
Followers
466
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Lifestyle
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Facilities#Calif#Covid#Parks Specialist#Square#Home#Bike#Community#Knee Pads#Memberships#Elbow Pads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Sports
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: 10 acres of grassland burn near Coyote Creek Park

SAN JOSE — Ten acres of “bone-dry” grassland near Coyote Creek Park burned Sunday morning as the Bay Area continued to experience drier-than-normal conditions, fire officials said. San Jose Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said fire crews were first alerted of the blaze at about 9:19 a.m. Sunday. It started in...
Campbell, CAMercury News

40-year-old Khanh’s restaurant moves yet again, this time to Campbell

After nearly 40 years in San Jose, the popular Khanh’s restaurant has moved into its third home — in nearby Campbell. Husband-and-wife owners Khoi Dao and Anh Tang founded their classic Vietnamese restaurant at Town & Country Village in San Jose in 1982 — the first Vietnamese restaurant to locate outside of downtown, according to Dao. In 1999, with Santana Row construction planned for the T&C site, they moved to nearby Winchester Boulevard and bought a restaurant there.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose events calendar

1. COVID FRIENDLY Historic Orchard Workday at Guadalupe River Park; 2. WSTB Physical Agility Exam at Coyote Valley: 6/12/2021; 3. Undocu Music Festival; 4. John Rizvi, P.A. - The Idea Attorneys; 5. UAS Basic Operator, 3 Day;
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses

After draining city coffers for decades, San Jose’s three city-owned golf courses are back in full swing—bringing in more green for City Hall. The sport has experienced a resurgence during the pandemic as people seek recreation in the great outdoors. From May 2020 to April 2021, San Jose Municipal Golf Course saw a 44% increase... The post Golf experiencing resurgence on San Jose courses appeared first on San José Spotlight.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Audacy

Crews swiftly contain brush fire in South San Jose

Fire crews have quickly controlled a 10-acre grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at Singleton Drive Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek. The San Jose Fire department tweeted at 10:39 that the vegetation fire was under control. The...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Vegetation Fire Burns Approximately 10 Acres in South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose that burned approximately 10 acres. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. nearby Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged. San Jose Fire Department reminds the public to be mindful of...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these San Jose homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: It feels like a Townhouse! This beautiful luxury town-home style condo situated in the best location in the well-appointed Sonora community. Own private entrance on Sonora Ave, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining & guests. Private gated underground car parking, as well as easy street parking for private entrance access. Lovely open concept, the kitchen to dining and living room, with newer wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with brand new flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient laundry area off kitchen with newer washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, bathroom offers a separate tub & shower, with brand new flooring and toilet. This unit also offers a relaxing balcony with storage closet. Centrally located to major tech companies, light rail and Hwy 87,101 and 280. *** 3D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3iGJ2Vx<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cristiane Eissmann, Keller Williams San Jose Gateway at 408-694-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MTYzNDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jun Chung, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDE5MTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Elegant top floor 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo in prime Cupertino location! Kitchen has granite countertops, gas stove, built-in microwave, & newer stainless fridge. The open floor plan, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and abundant double pane windows create a bright and roomy feeling. Dining room/living room combo with slider to large private balcony. Bright master suite with spacious walk-in closet, rain shower, and bathtub. Newer high-end laminate flooring and carpeting, newer AO Smith Vertex water heater, and convenient washer/dryer closet in the unit. Stay comfy with central heating and A/C. Enjoy the safety & convenience of the security building, underground parking garage with 2 spaces & guest parking, bike storage area, and elevator. 2 pretty courtyards provide space for outdoor lounging, and a fitness center in the building will inspire you! Near numerous Apple campuses, diverse restaurants, and award-winning Cupertino schools.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Pamela Berg, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzM1NDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Bright and open townhome in the Rancho Palma Grande community. The unit features an updated kitchen, open living area, spacious bedrooms, and a large patio/yard. The spacious living room is complete w/ updated concrete fireplace, custom-made bar cabinet made by local artisan, adjacent dining area, & views into serene backyard. Updated kitchen features custom upper cabinets w/ dimmable lighting, updated cabinets/countertops, commercial-grade ceramic tile flooring, professional-grade retro appliances, large sink, & handmade ceramic tile backsplash. Lush, private backyard includes patio area & an array of plants. Upstairs rooms feature cedar flooring in closets, silent retractable ceiling fans, views into lush backyard & Elfa closet system in master. Other features include water-efficient toilets, glass shower tiles, Hansgrohe rain-dance shower head. Safe & quiet complex features no through traffic & large pool/jacuzzi w/ low utilization.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Vinicius Brasil, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MjA5MjYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>