Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park now open

(Robson Hatsukami Morgan/Unsplash)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) After more than a year hiatus, San Jose’s Lake Cunningham Action Sports Park reopened on Wednesday to the community.

The 68,000 square-foot facility is home to the largest skatepark in California and is equipped with the world’s largest full pipe and vert wall plus an 8.5-acre bike park with various riding zones, according to a press release.

“It's exciting to get the park back in action,” said Kyle Lussier, parks specialist, in a statement. “Our members are eager to get back to shredding the park, and our staff are thrilled to host our Action Sports Camp this summer.”

All guests must purchase a membership to reserve a time slot, which is required to be done in advance.

Those attending the park must follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a face mask, social distancing and a health screening before entering.

“We want all of our visitors to feel safe when they come to visit, which is why Action Sports Park is reopening in COVID-modified phases," said Joe Albayalde, parks facilities supervisor.

Skaters, scooter-riders and bikers must wear proper safety gear such as helmets, knee pads and elbow pads to get inside the park.

Memberships for the Action Sports Park cost a yearly $119 fee and scholarships are available for those who qualify.