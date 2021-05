SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says it will start to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to athletes, coaches and others participating in the Olympics and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga says Brazil will use shots made by Pfizer and Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. He estimates 1,814 people will be vaccinated to go to Japan. The Olympic Games start July 23. Brazil has attributed more than 420,000 deaths to COVID-19 during the pandemic. Other countries including the United States, Britain and Australia have started vaccinating athletes ahead of the games.