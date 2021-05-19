Batgirl movie is being directed by the makers of Bad Boys For Life
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, frequent collaborators who directed Bad Boys for Life, have signed on to helm the Batgirl movie. According to THR, the DC movie will center around Batgirl alter ego Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has already written a script for the project, which is expected to premiere on the HBO Max streaming service. Cruella producer Kristin Burr is also attached to the Batgirl movie.www.gamesradar.com