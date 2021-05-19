newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batgirl movie is being directed by the makers of Bad Boys For Life

By Jordan Gerblick
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, frequent collaborators who directed Bad Boys for Life, have signed on to helm the Batgirl movie. According to THR, the DC movie will center around Batgirl alter ego Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has already written a script for the project, which is expected to premiere on the HBO Max streaming service. Cruella producer Kristin Burr is also attached to the Batgirl movie.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Bilall Fallah
Person
Robin
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bad Boys For Life#Gotham City#Character Development#Hbo#Thr#Dc#Bumblebee#Cruella#Batman Robin#Justice League#Batgirl Movie#Premiere#Producer#Fun#Ego Barbara Gordon#Filmmakers#Development Hell#Daughter#Arbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Faces of Death’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Cam’ Filmmakers

The original Faces of Death, released in 1978, is one of the most infamous films of all time, allegedly showcasing real footage of real death. In actuality, much of the footage seen in Faces of Death is staged, with gory special effects often being paired up with real footage to create the illusion of gruesome reality. Here in 2021, a brand new reboot is on the way.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dave Bautista describes failed pitch to play Batman villain Bane: ‘They had a giggle and showed me the exit’

Dave Bautista has described his failed pitch to play the classic Batman villain Bane.The Guardians of the Galaxy star claimed he approached Warner Bros studios and asked to be cast as the character, only to be told that Bane wasn’t even in any of their forthcoming projects.Speaking at Justice Con, Bautista responded when he was asked which superhero character he wished to play.“Oh, it would be Bane all day long,” he said. “I’ve made no secret about this.“I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros, had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC,...
MoviesMarconews.com

The 10 most must-see movies of summer, from 'Cruella' to 'Candyman'

Vin Diesel's saving the world and driving way too fast (and a bit furious), a Marvel superhero is fighting bad guys (as usual), and a few horror movies are ready to scare your sandals off. Just like a filled-out vaccination card, these are welcome sights for movie fans. After the...
MoviesAceShowbiz

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

The Clack Kent of 'Smallville' says he would jump at the chance to reprise his television role as Man of Steel for an upcoming DC comic book feature film. AceShowbiz - Tom Welling would be on board for a return as Superman. The actor played Clark Kent aka Superman on...
Movies411mania.com

Thoughts on a Black Superman Movie

Here we go! Yes, it’s an easy subject that will draw plenty of heated comments but let’s take a balanced look at what’s going on with DC Films and Warner Bros.’ Superman reboot from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nahesi Coates that will reportedly center on a Black version of Kal-El, not Val-Zod.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Was Worried Warner Bros. Would Sue Him; Says It's "Hard To Be Mad" At Toxic Fans

The response to Joss Whedon taking charge of Justice League was initially quite positive, but when fans saw the movie...well, that quickly changed. As a result, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement began to gain steam, and while many fans campaigned to see the director's original vision for the movie in a respectful manner, others harrassed Warner Bros. employees and generally conducted themselves in a toxic manner on social media.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

5 Directors Who We’d Like To See Make A Black Superman Movie

Back in February, it was revealed that Warner Bros. is planning a fascinating big screen future for Superman. While things remain up in the air regarding Henry Cavill’s future as the character, the studio is now developing a new Man Of Tomorrow-centric movie with producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates, and it appears that the plan is to have the film feature a Black actor in the lead role. Now the project seems to be moving forward, reportedly looking for a Black filmmaker to take the helm, and it has inspired us to do some thinking about what the movie could be.
MoviesGamespot

Regina King To Direct Image Comics' Bitter Root Movie Adaptation

Regina King blew us away as Angela Abar in HBO's Watchmen, and now she's diving back into comic books on the other side of the camera, directing the film adaptation of Image Comics' race-themed Bitter Root for Legendary Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bitter Root, created by David F....
Moviesimdb.com

Hear me out: why Hudson Hawk isn’t a bad movie

The latest in our series of writers sticking up for maligned movies is a defence of the idiosyncratic Bruce Willis action adventure flop. When Mark Kermode expressed his admiration for the critically maligned Bond spoof Hudson Hawk to Richard E Grant, the actor’s response was that “it was a pile of steaming hot donkey droppings and you are an idiot”. I must confess to Mr Grant that I am also a proud member of the “Hudson Hawk-loving idiots”. This is not simply the rantings of a contrarian. Many share the sentiment that this Bruce Willis flop is an exhilarating, absurdly bonkers showpiece of 90s Hollywood.
MoviesAlternative Press

10 films that were flawlessly scored by singer-songwriter Danny Elfman

The soundtrack behind a movie sets the emotion and tone for a scene. Mastermind Danny Elfman has a way of capturing that exact feeling. Elfman showcases various sides to his creativity and emphasizes an ominous and slightly eerie atmosphere in “Sally’s Song” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. He also shines a light on his ability to bring powerful, daunting melodies with “Hippolyta’s Arrow” in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Barbara & Jim Gordon Feature in Batman: The Animated Series Cel

The iconic status of Batman: The Animated Series speaks for itself. This dark, brooding, and stylized take on Bruce Wayne's crusade to protect the people of Gotham is one of the definitive depictions of not only Batman himself but also his supporting cast. The show's depictions of characters such as the Joker, the Riddler, and the rest of Batman's rogues' gallery influences new Batman stories today in both comics and other media. The same is true of The Animated Series' take on Batman's allies. Barbara Gordon and Jim Gordon are especially iconic. The two Gordons are on display below in this gorgeous Batman: The Animated Series production cel, which sets a moody, noir-inspired scene with the two fan-favorite characters. This production cel can be yours today.