Organizers say Gainey’s historic victory sends a message: ‘People-powered politics’ gaining strength

By Julian Routh
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTo an organizer whose group was one of many to help Ed Gainey pull off an improbable election victory on Tuesday en route to almost certainly becoming Pittsburgh’s first-ever Black mayor, the prospect of taking down an incumbent — something that hadn’t been done in more than 80 years here — was like lining up a complicated shot on a pool table: You see the angles, they look promising in your head, but most of the time, the shot clanks off the rail.

