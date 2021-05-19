Murphy using higher unemployment to force businesses to pay more (Opinion)
The good news is that most of New Jersey's pandemic restrictions will be eased on May 19 so that businesses can start increasing their revenue this summer. The bad news for these businesses is that many can't find anyone to work because many workers are taking advantage of the increased unemployment benefits which run through Sept 6. What's a governor to do? Stop the increased benefits when the restrictions end. Too easy?nj1015.com