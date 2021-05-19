Murphy using higher unemployment to force businesses to pay more (Opinion)

Business owners across the U.S. say they can’t find enough workers. Right now, the U.S. unemployment rate stands at about 6 percent and millions of people are actively looking for a job. But some have suggested $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits is keeping low-income workers from returning to work. For many people, that’s more than they made while on the clock and it has become a lifeline. To help frame the debate, we ask labor economist Valerie Wilson to unpack what the numbers really tell us, and provide context for what the future of work looks like in high contact industries.